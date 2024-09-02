Ahead Of The Bachelorette Finale, Rumors Are Circulating About Jenn Tran's Relationship Status, But I Have An Alternate Taylor Swift-Based Theory

This story is SPOILER-FREE, but you can read spoilers about how Jenn Tran’s season is rumored to end .

In a rare move, ABC has opted to air its three-hour finale of The Bachelorette Season 21 on Tuesday, rather than in its regular Monday slot on the 2024 TV schedule , but that certainly hasn’t stopped Bachelor Nation from speculating about the final leg of Jenn Tran’s journey. Rumors are circulating that the physician assistant student ends up with neither Devin Strader nor Marcus Shoberg — the final two men not eliminated by Jenn over the course of the season. I have a different theory, though, and it involves Taylor Swift.

What Are The Rumors Regarding Jenn Tran’s Ending?

The Bachelorette has been teasing all season the possibility of Jenn Tran getting engaged to no one at the end of Season 21, and the closer we get to the September 3 finale, the more that seems like a possibility. Many members of Bachelor Nation are hitting Reddit with the theory that there’s something going on with Jonathon Johnson, her third-place finisher, given their somewhat flirty exchange at the “Men Tell All” and reports that she’s been commenting on his Instagram posts.

There’s also plenty of speculation that she doesn’t get engaged but continues to date either Devin Strader or Marcus Shoberg after the show. There is also suggestion that she will indeed get engaged but then reveal that the engagement — which was reportedly filmed May 16 — has since ended.

Where spoilers are concerned, Reality Steve is a pretty trustworthy source, but even he said on his September 2 podcast that while he’s aware of the speculation, he hasn’t heard anything one way or another.

The Taylor Swift-Based Reason I Think Jenn Tran Is Engaged

With all of the uncertainty that appears to be plaguing the final three players on The Bachelorette Season 21, my theory is that Jenn Tran will get engaged and stay engaged, and it was none other than Taylor Swift that helped me come to that conclusion. All season, Jenn has been pairing her episodes with a Swift song — “Sparks Fly (Taylor’s Version)” for the premiere, “Jump Then Fall (Taylor’s Version)” when she went bungeed off a building with Sam McKinney, etc — and I think her finale choices provide a clue to her ending. Ahead of the finale, Jenn posted to her Instagram Stories :

(Image credit: Jenn Tran's Instagram Stories)

Alongside the question about what song she’d choose to represent The Bachelorette finale, she posted lyrics from the song “Lover.” To me that would be a pretty bizarre choice if she’s going to reveal a big breakup September 3. In true Swiftie form, however, Jenn Tran posted another photo, wearing another finale dress, that featured different Taylor Swift lyrics:

(Image credit: Jenn Tran's Instagram Stories)

What in the Swiftie easter egg is going on here?!

While she stuck with the Lover album, these lyrics are from the song “Daylight,” and I can’t help but notice the word “golden.” Is she passing the torch to Joan Vassos, whose season of The Golden Bachelorette is coming September 18? Or, does one of these songs reference the finale, while the other is for “After the Final Rose”? Is Jenn Tran just as much of a “Mastermind” as Taylor Swift?