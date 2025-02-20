Ahead Of Reba McEntire's Latest Sitcom Reunion, NBC's Happy's Place Celebrated Season 2's Renewal With A Tear-Filled Video

The good news just keeps coming for fans of Reba McEntire’s Happy’s Place. The multi-cam sitcom, which has served as a big Reba reunion with McEntire teaming up with Melissa Peterman and the producing team behind the popular classic sitcom making a comeback on Netflix, is gearing up for its final episode of Season 1. However, fans can rest easy knowing the funny and heartfelt show will return to the 2025 TV schedule in the fall for a second season.

Yep, Happy’s Place has managed to escape the endless TV show cancellations and endings and landed a renewal. McEntire broke the news to the incredible cast moments before they took the stage to film the final episode of Season 1. Of course, the announcement was met with cheers and lots of happy tears. Take a look:

Happy’s Place follows Bobbie (McEntire), a woman who thinks she’s inheriting the entirety of her late father’s Tennessee bar, only to discover that he has another daughter (Belissa Escobedo) whom he’s also leaving half to. The half-sisters meet for the first time in the pilot and, over the course of the season, bond as they figure out a way to run the bar together.

As exciting as the renewal news is, fans shouldn’t let it overshadow the Season 1 finale that is set to air on NBC on Friday, February 21st. The episode titled “Sister Ink” begins when Isabella gifts Bobbie a matching sister mug. Wanting to show her appreciation, Bobbie tries to think of an equally thoughtful gift. A series of miscommunications follows, leaving Isabella under the impression that she and Bobbie are going to get matching tattoos.

Not only does the plot sound exciting, but the episode will feature another guest appearance by a beloved Reba cast member: Christopher Rich. Rich played patriarch Brock Hart on the 2000s-era sitcom and was a fan-favorite. Now, he’s set to play Maverick, the tattoo artist that Isabella and Bobbie will visit in the episode.

Another Reba Reunion Is Happening In The Finale

While Happy’s Place has made it a habit of bringing back Reba's co-stars, Rich’s guest role feels a lot more personal. Eight years ago, the veteran actor had a stroke that affected the left side of his body. He underwent extensive rehabilitation that helped tremendously, but ultimately, Rich stepped away from his acting career.

At least, that was the plan until he was approached to appear on Happy’s Place beside his Reba ex-wife and wife. Not only will it mark Rich’s return to television, but the new character is more personal than any of the ones he’s played in the past, as Maverick is also a stroke survivor.

Like many of the Happy’s Place episodes, the season one finale is sure to be equal parts funny and heartfelt, especially with Rich’s guest role appearance. It’s surely an episode you won’t want to miss, but if you do, you can always stream it the next day with an active Peacock subscription.