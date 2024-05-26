That Time Al Roker Hilariously Trolled Cousin Lenny Kravitz’s Shirtless Fashion Choices In An A+ Post

Lenny Kravitz is easily one of the smoothest stars in all of Hollywood, as he practically oozes cool vibes. His sultry vocals have been well noted, but he’s also been cited for his distinct fashion choices, including his signature netted shirts. While he’s garnered much attention (and has likely made some faint) over his choices, some do like to make playful comments in regard to his attire at times. One of the latest people to do so was Today star Al Roker, who is actually related to the rock star. Roker’s comment was a response to one of his cousin’s shirtless fashion posts, and he gets an A+ for this joke.

The always witty weatherman is the paternal second cousin of the Shotgun Wedding star and, at times, that familial relationship comes up. Al Roker himself made mention of it when he shared a screenshot on Instagram from one of the “"Are You Gonna Go My Way" singer’s posts. The musician’s OG update featured a carousel of pics from a photoshoot with Flaunt Magazine, which showed him wearing a trench coat, biker shorts, a chain necklace and thigh-high boots. When sharing one of the pics himself, Roker cheekily dropped the following sentiments:

And this is why I have to check my #cuzzins Insta before I go out. I was gonna wear this exact outfit this morning. Now I gotta go back upstairs and change. I hate when you do that , [Lenny Kravitz].

Leave it to the veteran TV personality to deliver such a great joke. And, honestly, if he ever wanted to sport such a look himself, he should totally go for it, But, then again, it’d be jarring to see him without one of the dapper suits he sports whenever he’s on the air. As for his musically inclined relative though, it’s definitely not uncommon for him to share a shirtless photo. Back in March, he shared a pic so sizzling hot that even his future son-in-law, Channing Tatum, dropped a funny reply . Check out Flaunt Magazine’s post with the latest photos down below:

Many were certainly impressed with Lenny Kravitz’s post, based on the comments section. Even fellow actor Marlon Wayans couldn’t help but chime in:

I normally don’t LIKE men’s photos but, brother Lenny, you are an ALIEN. This is 🔥as a black man, i pray to age backward like you. Blessings, big bro.

The Hunger Games alum’s physique has really been a topic of conversation during the early part of 2024 due to some of his social media posts. He and his abs had a big week in March after he shared a shirtless pic to social media. He’s also been dropping workout posts, one of which showed him hitting the weights in leather pants and a mesh tank top . And one of his latest videos sees him working out shirtless while wearing jeans .

As fresh as his style is, I can also appreciate when someone has a bit of harmless fun and makes a joke about it. The Grammy winner’s daughter, Zoë Kravitz, poked fun at his love of netted shirts during his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. Later, Lenny responded to being roasted , saying that he “thought it was quite appropriate.” I’m sure he’d share similarly chill sentiments if asked about Al Roker’s funny post. There seems to be nothing but love within this brood and, quite frankly, I love to see it.