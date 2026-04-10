Party Of Five’s Jennifer Love Hewitt Just Pitched Herself To Lacey Chabert For A Hallmark Movie, And I Think She Has The Right Idea

Lacey Chabert has wrapped her Disney-themed movie, coming soon to Hallmark Channel for the holidays, meaning it’s time to think about her next Hallmark movie. The Queen of Christmas never seems to slow down, as she’s always working on something new. At the very least, a lot of her movies has her reuniting with either previous leading men or even former co-stars, and Jennifer Love Hewitt pitched an idea that I would love to see.

Before making waves on Ghost Whisperer, Criminal Minds, and 9-1-1, Hewitt starred in Fox’s Party of Five in the ‘90s alongside Chabert. Even though the show ended over 25 years ago, the cast still seems to keep in touch. Chabert has even worked with her former co-star Scott Wolf on a Hallmark project in the past. After Chabert and Hewitt previously had a sweet exchange over Hallmark Christmas movies, Hewitt took to her Instagram Stories to pitch herself to Chabert for a role, and Chabert is on board for it:

(Image credit: Lacey Chabert)

It seems like it’s been forever since Hewitt and Chabert did a project together, especially with Chabert putting most of her focus on Hallmark and Hewitt being busy with 9-1-1. So what better way for them to work together than a Hallmark movie? And not only that, but having them play sisters would certainly be fun to see. The early aughts icons working together again is a dream they both seem to have, and I need it now more than ever.

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With Hewitt’s schedule being taken up by 9-1-1, she hasn't appeared in many other projects since joining the cast in 2018. It’s not impossible, though, as she can always film during hiatus. Plus, Hallmark does have a knack for hiring ‘90s and early aughts icons for films, whether they’re fully joining the network or it’s just a one-off. And it’s even better when a reunion is involved.

As for what a possible movie with the two of them could look like, the possibilities are endless. Obviously, it would have to center on two sisters, but beyond that, it’s really anyone’s guess. They could both be looking for love, one could be looking for love, one is going through a breakup, etc. There’s a lot of material that Hallmark could play around with, and I’m really hoping this follows through.

I just need Lacey Chabert and Jennifer Love Hewitt to do another project together, and now that they’ve shared their interest in it, I can’t stop thinking about it. Hopefully, Hallmark will come up with something in the near future, but knowing that both of them want more than anything to do a movie together and play sisters makes me think that it could be sooner rather than later. That’s the hope, at least.