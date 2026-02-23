Alison Sweeney's Hannah Swensen Bestie Is Her Romantic Interest In Her New Hallmark Movie, And Yes, 'It Was Weird!'
Shaking things up on the ranch.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Alison Sweeney has been making Hannah Swensen movies for over a decade now, and for at least nine of those delicious little mysteries, Gabriel Hogan has been by her side as Hannah’s bestie Norman Rhodes. We won't have to wait long before another hits the Hallmark movie calendar, but even before that, the longtime friends will star in a new project that changes their dynamic. In Romance at Hope Ranch, they'll play romantic leads, and I just had to know what that friends-to-lovers transition was like.
The Hallmark stalwart sat down with CinemaBlend to talk about her next movie to hit the 2026 TV schedule, Romance at Hope Ranch, in which she plays Hope, an empty-nester fulfilling her lifelong dream of running a ranch in New Mexico. Much to her surprise, her ex-boyfriend Jack (Gabriel Hogan) is also looking to make a big change — and get back together with Hope! So how did Alison Sweeney feel about adding some romance between her and Hogan’s characters? I barely got the question out before she confirmed:
The rapport that Alison Sweeney and Gabriel Hogan have developed sounds like a dream. We’ve seen that they’re comfortable enough to throw Monty Python jokes and other ad-libs into scenes with each other, while Hannah’s slow-burn romance with Chad (Victor Webster) continues to develop.
However, it wasn’t Victor Webster wooing Alison Sweeney's character this time around, as the Days of Our Lives veteran got to see a different side of Gabriel Hogan when their characters became love interests with a complicated past. She said:
The fact that the same two actors can share scenes together playing characters in Romance at Hope Ranch who have a completely different relationship from their characters in the Hannah Swensen Mysteries really speaks to their talent and professionalism. I can’t help but think of Allison Janney and Bradley Whitford playing spouses on The Diplomat after spending years portraying White House colleagues on The West Wing.
Luckily, it worked out just as well for Hallmark’s Alison Sweeney, as she seemingly couldn’t have asked for more out of the experience with Gabriel Hogan, saying:
If there was awkwardness in transitioning from besties on Hannah Swensen to lovers in their new romance flick, it must have been short-lived, because Alison Sweeney certainly walked away with only glowing things to say.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Be sure to catch Alison Sweeney and Gabriel Hogan in Romance at Hope Ranch when it premieres at 8 p.m. ET Saturday, February 28, on Hallmark, and keep your eye out for news of a new Hannah Swensen Mystery coming soon.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.