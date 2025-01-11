The Alleged Status Of Bill Hader And Ali Wong’s Relationship After He Didn’t Attend The Golden Globes With Her

Ali Wong was one of the big winners at the 2025 Golden Globes last Sunday night. She took home a statue for her Netflix stand-up special , Single Lady, and she was radiant in doing so. However, many eagle-eyed fans noticed that she did not seem to be accompanied by her partner, Bill Hader. The actor attended the Globes ceremony with the comedian last year when she accepted the award for her work in Beef. However, this year, he was nowhere to be seen. Now fans want a status update about the first couple of comedy and if they are still going strong despite the SNL alum's absence.

Thankfully, any concerns about this couple can seemingly be put to rest. Despite break-up rumors, the two are reportedly still together, even though the Barry star was unable to make an appearance at the awards ceremony. A representative for Hader put all speculation to rest when they told People that he wasn’t feeling well, and he had been advised to stay home. They told the publication:

Bill was not able to attend the Globes due to a pre-existing eye condition that flared up and he was advised by his doctor to stay home and rest. He and Ali are still together.

The two began dating after Hader’s alleged split with Anna Kendrick and Ali Wong and her husband Justin Hakuta divorced.

They initially met through mutual friends, and Wong revealed during her stand-up special that Hader actively pursued her, sending her flowers while she embarked on her comedy tour. Last year at the Globes, they attended the event together, sharing a kiss when Wong won . He also accompanied her to the Emmys last year.

While the Trainwreck actor opting out of one public awards event isn’t exactly a calling card for relationship trouble, fans seem to be invested in this couple and rooting for these two.

Both are absolutely hilarious, and they have ventured out into more dramatic work as well, showcasing their multifaceted talents. They seem to be a match made in heaven, and I hope this romance leads to projects they can work on together. Both comedians are so talented, and it feels like an opportunity to make off-screen magic become on-screen magic.

In all, this Golden Globes absence is seemingly nothing more than unfortunate timing, and rest assured, these two are still an item. They have both been incredibly supportive of each other during their relationship, and it's possible that Hader was bummed to have missed the moment. Hopefully, the Skeleton Twins actor feels better soon and we can get more adorable couple moments as Wong continues to receive acclaim for her Single Lady special.

