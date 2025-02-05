‘That’s The Only Thing’: Amy Robach And T.J. Holmes Reveal One Regret They Have Over How They Handled Their Relationship Early On

Today, Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ relationship is widely known, and the two appear to remain committed to each other. Both former ABC hosts were heavily scrutinized, however, when their romance first came to light in late 2022. They’ve since been open about the circumstances regarding their coming together and continue to discuss aspects of their lives. Now, both Robach and Holmes are getting real about something they wish they had handled differently around the time they became an item several years ago.

Both veteran journalists have since landed gigs as the host of the podcast Amy & T.J., on which they discuss their personal lives and more. Holmes and Robach were also recently guests on Jana Kramer’s Whine Down podcast, during which both reflected on the massive amount of media coverage that swirled around their romance when it was revealed. Robach didn’t hold back, specifically explaining that she and her partner should’ve taken control of the narrative much sooner:

We stayed silent for a year, and, unfortunately, what happened with that is other people spoke for us. So, yes, we absolutely felt like we had a record to correct and a reputation to defend, without a doubt.

In November 2022, photos of T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach on a weekend getaway were dropped. That sparked controversy as both pundits, to the public’s knowledge, were still married at the time. At that point, the GMA3 hosts were taken off the air and, by early 2023, they departed the network after signing exit agreements. Since then, the couple have opened up about the situation, explaining that they were in the middle of divorces and didn’t want to announce the news yet. Today, Holmes’ agrees with his partner’s assessment:

[We] just should’ve done it earlier. That’s the only thing, should’ve done it immediately. But we weren’t that media savvy as we are now.

During the interview, Jana Kramer likened their situation to what she experienced nearly a decade ago. Kramer and her then-husband, ex-NFL player Mike Caussin, made headlines after he was admitted to rehab for sex addiction. Kramer further empathized with the ex-ABC hosts’ situation, before Amy Robach shared more thoughts:

They did out us. They outed our relationship. They didn't out an affair. They didn't out cheating. They outed a relationship that, yes, we wanted to keep private until our divorces were finalized. But we were well into the process of our divorce and we thought we had a right or at least an option to have a few months of privacy while we were putting all of our affairs in order.

As Amy Robach also mentioned during the recent interview, many of the details above were shared during the first few episodes of Amy & T.J. The two also took time to discuss their mental health struggles amid the GMA and relationship drama. Both Holmes and Robach also haven’t minced words when it comes to how their careers were impacted by the controversy. One particular episode of their podcast saw Robach getting emotional over their jobs being “unfairly taken” from them. During that stretch between their ABC exits and the podcast hiring, various rumors swirled around their professional prospects.

The whirlwind surrounding the T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach has mostly subsided at this point, and they’re both fully public about their romance. Robach and Holmes’ red carpet debut happened in December 2023 amid iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball. While they seem more comfortable at this point, their recent comments give the impression that moving forward, they’ll seek to immediately step in front of a situation that comes their way.