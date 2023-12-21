Amy Robach Addresses Rumors That Robin Roberts And Other ABC Colleagues ‘Abandoned’ Her Amid The T.J. Holmes Drama
Did she really lose her ABC News friends?
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have been using the first episodes of their new podcast Amy & T.J. to clear the air, after enduring a full year of rumors regarding their romantic relationship, the end of their marriages and the loss of their jobs as co-anchors of GMA3: What You Need to Know. When they said no topic was off-limits, they meant it too, and during a recent episode Robach responded to speculation that Robin Roberts and more of her former ABC News colleagues “abandoned” her amid the drama.
It’s been just over a year since Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were taken off the air amid affair allegations that had become a “distraction” to the network, and it was reported at the time that Robin Roberts, Robach’s longtime friend and the face of Good Morning America, was “infuriated” by the scandal. Robach was asked specifically about Roberts’ and others’ responses during the fracas, to which the Amy & T.J. host replied:
Things apparently seemed fine for the first couple of days after their relationship was outed last November. However, it seems things got more complicated after she and T.J. Holmes were suspended and an investigation was started into whether or not they had violated company policy. Amy Robach seemed hesitant to speak specifically about Robin Roberts or any other former co-worker by name, especially after their joke about Sara Haines led some to think she’d been fired from The View. Robach continued:
Amy Robach avoided speaking to the current state of her and Robin Roberts’ friendship, but it sounds like she’s still in touch with at least some of her friends from ABC News. Robach and Roberts were friends for over a decade at the network and became particularly close after Robach was diagnosed with breast cancer after undergoing an on-air mammogram in 2013 in a segment that Roberts convinced her to do.
However, when Robin Roberts married her longtime partner Amber Laign in September, Amy Robach was not in attendance, and it was rumored that Roberts had banned her and T.J. Holmes from the festivities.
In regards to their current friendships, T.J. Holmes wrapped up the situation by saying:
As for who is and who isn’t in the former GMA3 co-hosts’ corner, it seems like they’re content to let those people speak for themselves. You can hear more from Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes — including their thoughts on tying the knot — on Amy & T.J. wherever you get your podcasts.
