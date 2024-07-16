As 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Shows Statler And Dempsey's Van Trouble, Possible Clues Have Dropped About Their Relationship Status

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way episode "Can Buy Me Love." Stream it with a Max subscription and read at your own risk!

Statler and Dempsey Wilkinson's storyline was seemingly spoiled before the start of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 6. However, given the deceptions of previous cast members, not all readers were convinced it was legitimate. As such, CinemaBlend continues to scour the web for clues about about their relationship. As van troubles cropped up for these two in the latest episode ahead of Statler's move to England, we're seeing more from both of them on social media that suggest whether or not they're together.

The best part of this episode is that we finally learned the confusing story behind the van and why Statler was in debt despite Dempsey selling her home to pay for it. It turns out they both split the cost, though Statler failing to sell her car as they agreed to put them behind on the cost and unable to purchase it outright. So, do they figure it all out and live happily ever after? The latest posts from both on social media are not encouraging.

Statler And Dempsey's Instagram Stories Suggest They're In Very Different Places

As Statler prepares to fly to the UK in the next episode and not have a home to stay in, one of her recent Instagram Stories posts shows her putting in work at the gym. Check out the picture below, which shows her working out and may hint at her current location:

(Image credit: Instagram Stories)

The color of the workout equipment and decor suggests Statler is at a Planet Fitness, a popular gym franchise in the United States. That said, there are also PF locations in the UK, though it's not nearly as well known according to the internet. Even so, that alone can't definitively rule out she's back home in America after a spat with Dempsey.

One thing that is interesting is that an hour before Statler posted this workout picture, Dempsey shared a story from a drastically different location. Here's a screenshot of her in a club, and her alleged girlfriend is nowhere to be seen:

(Image credit: Instagram Stories)

Dempsey is the more reserved of the two on 90 Day Fiancé, so it's hard to imagine she'd be at the club and leave her outgoing girlfriend to work out by herself. Again, it's not definitive, but it leads me to believe this season will not end like things did for them in Before The 90 Days Season 6 when they were together despite some struggles. Not that a breakup would be that surprising, as usually the married 90 Day couples who split are the real shockers in this franchise.

Is The Van Issue Just The Start Of Many Problems?

The fact that Statler and Dempsey don't have enough money to afford their traveling van is sure to strain their relationship, but I'm sure there are still many problems to come. These two never really resolved that whole Valentine's Day spat in which Statler revealed she cheated on an ex. Dempsey, who had ended a previous long-term relationship because of infidelity, stated that had she known Statler had done that, they may not have been together in the first place.

In addition to that, we know that Dempsey was pretty confident that she wanted children at some point in life, and Statler was very much against that. The couple borderline broke up after reaching that impasse, but for whatever reason, decided just to bury that issue away and leave it unresolved just in time for this van drama. I would be shocked if some of these issues don't rear their heads again now that they're back together and dealing with the stress of potentially losing the van they don't have enough money for.

The television storyline, paired with the social media updates, leads me to the conclusion that these two will split before the season's end, but I've been fooled before. There are many couples – both married and unmarried – in the 90 Day Fiancé franchise who have split and gotten back together, so if we were to learn they've reconciled by the time this season has wrapped, I wouldn't be phased in the slightest. I guess all we can do is kick back and take in the information we get as it comes and continue to see how Statler's return to the UK will play out.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs on TLC on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. This season only just kicked off, so those who had no idea it was airing have plenty of time to catch up before next week and enjoy one of the best spinoffs of the franchise.