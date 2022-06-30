As Alexandra Daddario's New Orleans Wedding News Goes Public, The White Lotus Star Shared Details On 'Music, Drinking' And Beating The Heat

With a marital engagement that apparently went down back in August 2021, The White Lotus vet and future Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches star Alexandra Daddario and her fiancé, producer Andrew Form, have officially tied the knot! The two Hollywood mainstays celebrated their nuptials in the celebration-mandated city of New Orleans, Louisiana, and from both Daddario’s descriptions and the pictures that were taken at the event, it seems like very good times were had by all. Especially the bride and groom, of course.

Speaking with Vogue , who broke the news of the wedding with an interview and photo spread, Alexandra Daddario said her initial dream of a wine-soaked Italian wedding changed after she began a new acting gig in New Orleans (presumably the aforementioned Anne Rice adaptation), and realized the music, boozing, and party atmosphere would be right in line with their desires.

The event took place at the historical Preservation Hall, and Daddario explained why they chose the iconic French Quarter music venue as their wedding setting, as opposed to something more traditional.

We were trying to achieve a laid-back aesthetic. We loved the look of Preservation Hall—it was so old, so historic, it lets its age and ‘flaws’ show. That’s what makes it so beautiful. We wanted it to be about music, drinking, and authentic New Orleans. We said vows, cried, and Andrew’s children were his groomsmen and ring bearers. We wanted to keep the ceremony itself short so people could have a dose of love and then get back to the music and catching up.

Once the ceremony was over and Alexandra Daddario and Andrew Form were declared husband and wife, the celebration then went outside as a second line brass band led the wedding party and guests through the Quarter to the reception at a local bar. There was apparently a dance party that lasted throughout the night, with tarot card readings for those interested, and cheeseburgers for those looking to soak up some of the alcohol.

As anyone who’s ever stepped foot in South Louisiana knows, the month of June can be absolutely miserable when it comes to the heat and humidity, and Daddario said they took that into account when considering what they would be wearing as they walked down the aisle. In her words:

I fell in love with Danielle Frankel’s dresses. I followed them on Instagram. They sent me a message, and we chatted, and when I went to their studio, I just felt beautiful in everything. I chose my dress because it felt like it belonged in New Orleans and was the right choice for the Louisiana heat.

The actress, whose fashion choices (as well as her wardrobe malfunctions ) have earned lots of followers’ eyeballs over the years, said that she also went light on the accessories and make-up ahead of the ceremony, with the heat of the day also being in mind. It certainly doesn’t look like sweating buckets sapped away any of the joy of the event, as both Daddario and Form are beaming in the photos. If only New Orleans had some cliffs to dive from in order to cool off a bit.