As Alexandra Daddario's New Orleans Wedding News Goes Public, The White Lotus Star Shared Details On 'Music, Drinking' And Beating The Heat
By Nick Venable published
Congratulations to Alexandra Daddario and her new hubby!
With a marital engagement that apparently went down back in August 2021, The White Lotus vet and future Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches star Alexandra Daddario and her fiancé, producer Andrew Form, have officially tied the knot! The two Hollywood mainstays celebrated their nuptials in the celebration-mandated city of New Orleans, Louisiana, and from both Daddario’s descriptions and the pictures that were taken at the event, it seems like very good times were had by all. Especially the bride and groom, of course.
Speaking with Vogue, who broke the news of the wedding with an interview and photo spread, Alexandra Daddario said her initial dream of a wine-soaked Italian wedding changed after she began a new acting gig in New Orleans (presumably the aforementioned Anne Rice adaptation), and realized the music, boozing, and party atmosphere would be right in line with their desires.
The event took place at the historical Preservation Hall, and Daddario explained why they chose the iconic French Quarter music venue as their wedding setting, as opposed to something more traditional.
Once the ceremony was over and Alexandra Daddario and Andrew Form were declared husband and wife, the celebration then went outside as a second line brass band led the wedding party and guests through the Quarter to the reception at a local bar. There was apparently a dance party that lasted throughout the night, with tarot card readings for those interested, and cheeseburgers for those looking to soak up some of the alcohol.
As anyone who’s ever stepped foot in South Louisiana knows, the month of June can be absolutely miserable when it comes to the heat and humidity, and Daddario said they took that into account when considering what they would be wearing as they walked down the aisle. In her words:
The actress, whose fashion choices (as well as her wardrobe malfunctions) have earned lots of followers’ eyeballs over the years, said that she also went light on the accessories and make-up ahead of the ceremony, with the heat of the day also being in mind. It certainly doesn’t look like sweating buckets sapped away any of the joy of the event, as both Daddario and Form are beaming in the photos. If only New Orleans had some cliffs to dive from in order to cool off a bit.
Here's hoping the couple share many wonderful years of memories together, and that none of it gets in the way of Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches, which is set to debut on AMC and AMC+ at some point later this year. In the meantime, head to our 2022 TV premiere schedule to see what other new and returning shows will be popping up before then.
Nick is a Cajun Country native, and is often asked why he doesn't sound like that's the case. His love for his wife and daughters is almost equaled by his love of gasp-for-breath laughter and gasp-for-breath horror. A lifetime spent in the vicinity of a television screen led to his current dream job, as well as his knowledge of too many TV themes and ad jingles.
