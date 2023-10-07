Ashley Williams Surprised Lacey Chabert On Her Birthday, And I Love How Supportive The Ladies Of Hallmark Are

While many Hallmark stars have left the network for rival GAF, many have stayed. And with that, a number of the channel's top talents appear to remain quite close with each other. Honestly, the bond between the stars seems to be like no other, and it’s always heartwarming to see. Company mainstays Ashley Williams and Lacey Chabert are a true testament to that notion, and I love how their love for each shone through when Williams surprised Chabert on her birthday.

Lacey Chabert recently celebrated her 41st birthday with her friends during what looked like a fun brunch. What made the occasion even sweeter, though, is that Ashley Williams surprisingly popped up at the affair. The How I Met Your Mother alum took to Instagram to share a sweet video of the moment she dropped in on her friend, and Chabert was definitely caught off guard, in the best possible way:

In case anyone needed further confirmation that the stars are close, here you go. I’m not sure what gets me more in my feels. The fact that the video has The Temptations’ “My Girl” playing in the background or that the birthday girl was literally holding back tears. Now, a part of me kind of wants a version of this clip without the music so that I can actually hear just how surprised she was. Still, what you see above does perfectly convey her feelings in that moment

It may be hard to believe, but the two actresses have never starred in a Hallmark movie together. Their bond likely stems from the network having brought them closer together, likely due to public events. They also share mutual co-stars. It’s always a treat when they have productions that are part of the Christmas movie schedule, but I have to say it'd be even sweeter if they were to actually team up for a film. Nothing seems to be in the cards right now, but you have to think such a collaboration would have to happen eventually, right?

Aside from that though, one of the two stars did get to take part in a lovely collaboration. Lacey Chabert was able to reunite with a Party of Five co-star, Scott Wolf. The two are set to star in A Merry Scottish Christmas during Hallmark’s annual Countdown to Christmas event. Earlier this year, Chabert also reunited with her The Christmas Waltz co-star Will Kemp for The Dancing Detective: A Deadly Tango, which aired earlier this year as part of the 2023 TV schedule. I'm crossing my fingers that she eventually manages to work with Ashley Williams.

Aside from her birthday, Lacey Chabert has had other reasons to celebrate this year. The actress is taking over Countdown to Christmas with a double-header. She also celebrated 19 years of Mean Girls in the spring (and I'm still wrapping my head around that). One of her biggest Christmas movies is getting a sequel, so fans will be able to see more of Haul out the Holly in November as part of the slate of Hallmark’s upcoming movies. I'm excited for what Chabert and Williams, who most recently starred in Notes of Autumn, have coming up. But above all else, I'm just happy they continue to remain close in their personal lives.