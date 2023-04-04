Bad Bunny Is Having An A+ Week So Far, From Horseback Riding With Kendall Jenner To Crashing WWE's Monday Night Raw

Bad Bunny has blown up as one of the world’s hottest celebrities over the past couple of years, and he’s making his mark in several different areas of the entertainment business. The three-time Grammy winner appeared with Brad Pitt in Bullet Train , was a musical guest on Saturday Night Live and is even getting his own Marvel movie . Everything just keeps coming up Bad Bunny, and the Latin music phenom has been having an A+ week. After being seen horseback riding with Kendall Jenner amid their rumored romance, Bad Bunny returned to the pro wrestling arena with a surprise appearance on Monday Night Raw. Let’s look further into this week in Bad Bunny:

Rumors regarding a romance between the “Me Porto Bonito” singer and Kim Kardashian ’s little sister have swirled for months, gaining strength after Kendall Jenner’s ex-boyfriend Devin Booker unfollowed her on social media back in February. While the couple has yet to make it official, TMZ obtained photos of Bad Bunny riding horses with Jenner at the Hidden Hills Equestrian Center on Sunday, April 2.

The pair were all smiles, watching each other ride, and they even posed for a selfie atop an equine, as Bad Bunny sat behind Kendall Jenner with his arms wrapped around her waist. The pair were there for about 90 minutes, sources said, but that was only the start to Bad Bunny’s exciting week.

Bad Bunny Gets Chokeslammed On Monday Night Raw

The horseback riding date actually came the day after Bad Bunny helped Rey Mysterio defeat his son Dominik in one of Wrestlemania 39’s best matches . The musician, who made his WWE in-ring debut at Wrestlemania 37 , faced the consequences of those actions on April 3, when Dominik and his partner Damian Priest spotted the Puerto Rican rapper in the front row at Monday Night Raw. Check out the destruction:

WHAT DID WE JUST WITNESS?!@sanbenito just got chokeslammed through the #WWERaw announce table on #RawAfterMania! 😲😲😲 pic.twitter.com/ala7TYu36cApril 4, 2023 See more

We already assumed that Bad Bunny’s actions at Wrestlemania would set up a match at the Backlash event in Puerto Rico on May 6, which the rapper/actor is hosting. It will be interesting to see what other moves are made in the meantime, but Bad Bunny should be careful not to get chokeslammed through too many tables, as he’s one of the headliners of Coachella this month.

We’ll have to wait to see if Kendall Jenner might make an appearance to support Bad Bunny at the festival, but one thing’s for sure: We shouldn’t expect the musician to be featured too much on The Kardashians when Season 3 drops May 25 for those with a Hulu subscription . Jenner has a long-standing rule against featuring her love life on the family’s reality shows.