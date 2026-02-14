As Retirement Rumors Swirl Around Travis Kelce, Mama Donna Shares Her Take

Travis Kelce is currently at a crossroads. Long considered the best tight end in the NFL, the now-36-year-old Kelce is now at the center of retirement chatter. Additionally, football analysts haven’t held back on criticizing Kelce’s ability to still play at an elite level, especially at his age. Regardless of what those outside of Kelce's camp think, the future hall of famer himself has yet to announce a decision one way or the other. Now, his mother, Donna Kelce, is weighing in on his upcoming decision.

Donna Kelce has been quite supportive of her children in anticipation of difficult decisions. Two years ago, her oldest son, Jason, was in a position similar to Travis', when he retired from playing center on the Philadelphia Eagles. So how is the matriarch of the famous family feeling now that her younger child has to make up his mind? Here's what she tells TMZ:

You know, I just want him to do what he feels comfortable doing. He’s gotta talk to people in his life to decide what he wants to do. So I’m not sure. We’ll see what happens!

(Image credit: Euan Cherry/Peacock)

By “the people in his life,” Donna Kelce may be referring to Chiefs Coach Andy Reid, who likely will be a sounding board in his decision-making process as the Kansas City team looks towards making a roster for next season. Another person Donna may be referencing is pop superstar Taylor Swift, who Kelce has been in a relationship with since 2023. They got engaged back in August, and Swift has seemingly been incredibly supportive of her fiance. Over the last few years, Swift has attended Kelce’s games and held his hand through major wins and losses.

Some sources have alleged that wedding planning has slowed down, as Travis Kelce approaches his tough retirement decision. With that, it's alleged that Swift has focused on being there for her man, rather than overwhelming him with stress. Deciding may be hard for Kelce, who has been profuse in expressing his love for the game. The three-time Super Bowl winner said one of the biggest things he’s considered in making his decision is how much he loves playing and how he believes he can still play at an elite level.

The good thing is that if Kelce does decide to retire from football, he has another chapter of his life waiting for him on the other side. He's already soft launched an acting career, as he's starred in Ryan Murphy’s Grosesquerie and played a small role in Happy Gilmore 2. Additionally, he hosted the TV game show Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? I also wouldn't be surprised if he picks up a sports commentary gig post-retirement. And, of course, Swifties like myself would also just love to see him relax and enjoy married life with Taylor Swift.

In the meantime, the public at large will just have to wait and see when Travis Kelce makes his big decision. Based on Donna's comments, it seems she'll be behind her son regardless of what he chooses.