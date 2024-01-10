‘We Don’t Get The Same Treatment’: Below Deck Stars Have Some Complaints About Their Salaries Compared To Real Housewives, Other Bravo Shows

As new episodes of Below Deck prepare to set sail on the 2024 TV schedule in February, multiple former stars have spoken out about the pay discrepancy crew members receive on the show. Speaking about their salaries in comparison to other Bravo shows, it’s clear how frustrated these crew members are about their income, especially considering they star in one of the network's big hit franchises.

According to Business Insider , stars of Southern Charm reportedly make $25,000 per episode, and those on The Real Housewives make over $1 million per season. Meanwhile, Below Deck’s crew makes what they normally would working on a yacht. That number is about $5,000 to $6,000 per month – multiple sources told the outlet about this, and Ashley Marti, who was a stewardess on Season 3 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, said:

We’re on TV, but technically we’re the help. We don’t get the same treatment.

Rachel Hargrove, who was on Seasons 8, 9 and 10 of Below Deck learned about the pay discrepancy when a Southern Charm cast member told her how much they make. Her reaction was emotional, as she said:

That’s when I was like, are you fucking kidding me? We’re the top-rated show, and they’re fucking people left and right.

This is not the first time the pay discrepancy between Below Deck and other Bravo shows has come up. In 2022, Eddie Lucas called this issue “frustrating.” Along with this problem, it was reported that those who appear on the show have found it difficult to land typical jobs on yachts after being on the series.

Another former crew member, Gabriela Barragán, who appeared on Season 3 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, said this situation is maddening. She explained that while on the show, she was encouraged by a producer to drink, even though she has a past with substance abuse, and she said she experienced multiple microaggressions and was asked to leave early. She went on to talk about the income Bravo gets from Below Deck, saying:

[Bravo is] making all of this money, and I’ve lost a ton by being on their show. It’s infuriating and sad.

As stated, crew members on Below Deck are “paid only the equivalent of their regular yachting salaries by the production companies.” Breaking down the crew’s income further, the report said deckhands as well as second and third stews make roughly $5,000 per month. Meanwhile, the chief stew or chef gets about $6,000. The captains can make more than $16,000. Along with their salaries, the crew typically gets between 15% and 20% cash tips from guests. However, on the Bravo show, the producers will take the tips and wire the money to the crew, the report said for many, this makes that money taxable.

Reportedly, the cast retainment rate from season to season is also really low, this is because of how hard it is to get a raise or negotiate a salary.

Along with this pay issue, Below Deck has also faced issues with drunken misconduct and scripted drama accusations . However, in this new report, it was clear that the crew’s salaries being significantly lower than other Bravo stars is a major problem they are facing.