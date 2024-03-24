‘A Trashy Naked Trophy Pony’: Bianca Censori's Dad Is Reportedly Unhappy With His Daughter And Kanye's Fashion Exploits

If publicity is really one of the reasons why Kanye West is making Bianca Censori wear revealing outfits , it definitely seems to be working. The Yeezy staffer’s scandalous attire has sparked quite a bit of debate, including whether or not Censori is being controlled by her husband of just over a year. Her mother traveled from Australia this month to visit the couple, allegedly to check the situation out for herself, and according to sources, she isn’t the only parent who’s alarmed by Censori’s recent exploits.

Bianca’s father Elia “Leo” Censori is allegedly quite unhappy with his daughter’s fashion choices of late, some of which are so daring she could be facing a fine or even jail time . In fact, an insider for OK! magazine said Leo allegedly wants to ask Kanye West what he’s thinking when he "parades Bianca around like a trashy naked trophy pony.” The magazine now reports that according to a source:

They hate her revealing style, which is all Kanye’s idea. They think she looks trashy. It wouldn’t be surprising if Leo has a sit-down with Kanye one day soon.

Does that mean Kanye West is in for meetings about his relationship with Bianca Censori with both of his wife’s parents? Time will certainly tell, but if the insider is correct, Leo Censori doesn’t seem to be one to mince words regarding his opinions.

Given the outrageous outfits we’ve seen Bianca Censori sporting lately — including the neon green tights and tube top she adorned for some recent business meetings and the see-through leggings she wore with no underwear to Paris Fashion Week — one can imagine how that might not sit right with her father, and Leo allegedly wants to know what Kanye West would think about his own daughters dressing in such a way when they're older. The insider said:

He wants to ask Kanye what he would do if his daughters North, or Chicago, were seen in public half-naked in outfits encouraged by their husbands. He knows that there is no way in hell that Kanye would allow this for his daughters so it makes no sense why he would encourage this for his own wife.

Appealing to Kanye West as a father might be a good route to go, as the rapper mentioned his daughters in a 2022 rant about Kris Jenner allowing Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner to pose for Playboy. “Pornography destroyed my family. I deal with the addiction. Instagram promotes it. Not gonna let it happen to Northy and Chicago,” he wrote in an Instagram post that was deleted soon after.

It would be interesting to see what would come from a meeting between Kanye West and his father-in-law, Leo Censori, regarding the risque outfits that Bianca has been wearing, and that includes what Bianca herself would tell her dad about her new wardrobe. Ye’s wife reportedly “has a lot of say in what she wants to wear ,” and she’s long been reported as having a strong influence on Ye’s work .