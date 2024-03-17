Why Kanye West Allegedly Makes Bianca Censori Wear Revealing Outfits And How Kim Kardashian May Be Involved, According To PR Expert

The relationship between Kanye West and Bianca Censori can be signified by several intriguing developments. That includes their secret wedding and an Italian vacation that was marked by a lewd act that reportedly got the couple banned from a water taxi . More recently, there have been a lot of eyes on Censori’s fashion choices, as many of her outfits have been notably revealing. This has led to speculation amongst the public about just how much control she has over her attire and general autonomy. Now, a PR expert is weighing in on why West allegedly has her dress in such a way, and they mentioned the rapper’s ex, Kim Kardashian, while making their case.

At this point, it’s honestly hard not to notice the Yeezy architectural designer’s bold looks, like one involving only body tape and another outfit that commentators said looked like a condom . This may all seem odd from the outside looking in, but Mark Borkowski believes there are specific reasons for all of this. Burkowski, who’s one of the UK’s most esteemed public relations veterans, claims Ye is having his wife dress in such a way to mirror a strategy supposedly used by Kim Kardashian. As the PR expert explains, the buzz that the “Jesus Walks” rapper is trying to create has the public divided as well:

Kanye understands outrage and is trying to break the Internet. I think a lot of people are starting to feel rather uncomfortable, despite everything he's said, about that he feels he can do whatever he wants with his partner. There is a line here drawn between those who believe this is control and those who believe that this woman is complicit and fully involved with this freak show. But it is a weird freak show that everybody is engaging with and some are enjoying these quite explicit photos. I think we'll be looking back at this if a rift appears between them as something that is something exploitative. Some of the dresses are built for craving for publicity.

So what the man seems to be saying here is that even if some of the publicity might be negative, it’s still publicity nonetheless and is earning attention for the Grammy winner and his brand. It’s fair to say that Kim Kardashian has indeed donned her share of distinct looks, yet one could argue that her outfits weren’t as revealing as those of the new Mrs. West. Also, ironically, as mentioned by DailyMail.com , Ye began to take issue with his partner “dressing too sexy” while they were together.

Over the past several months, Kanye West has continued to share pics of his scantily clad wife on social media. In January, he kicked off the new year by sharing (since-deleted) photos of Bianca Censori and declaring 2024 to be the year of “no pants.” Mark Borkowski shared more thoughts on West’s actions while speaking with DailyMail and, while he believes this buzz will keep the rapper in public conversations, he’s not sure if his image is salvageable due to other controversies:

You can only assume this is a way of Kanye keeping his name at the forefront and on everybody's lips and also a statement to his ex-wife Kim who engaged in the same publicity, which he is taking to another level but she did with a lot more style and panache. It wasn't as direct as this. … But I can't see a strategy here. He has pushed himself so far away from brands with his anti-Semitic remarks and outrage that there has to be a limit where he doesn't want one.

After making inappropriate remarks about people belonging to the Jewish faith, Ye was dropped by a number of companies, including Adidas, GAP, CAA and Balenciaga. He eventually opened up about the losses he’d experienced as a result of his statements. In his own words, he’d been “beat to a pulp.”