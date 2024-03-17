Why Kanye West Allegedly Makes Bianca Censori Wear Revealing Outfits And How Kim Kardashian May Be Involved, According To PR Expert
This fashion saga is so weird.
The relationship between Kanye West and Bianca Censori can be signified by several intriguing developments. That includes their secret wedding and an Italian vacation that was marked by a lewd act that reportedly got the couple banned from a water taxi. More recently, there have been a lot of eyes on Censori’s fashion choices, as many of her outfits have been notably revealing. This has led to speculation amongst the public about just how much control she has over her attire and general autonomy. Now, a PR expert is weighing in on why West allegedly has her dress in such a way, and they mentioned the rapper’s ex, Kim Kardashian, while making their case.
At this point, it’s honestly hard not to notice the Yeezy architectural designer’s bold looks, like one involving only body tape and another outfit that commentators said looked like a condom. This may all seem odd from the outside looking in, but Mark Borkowski believes there are specific reasons for all of this. Burkowski, who’s one of the UK’s most esteemed public relations veterans, claims Ye is having his wife dress in such a way to mirror a strategy supposedly used by Kim Kardashian. As the PR expert explains, the buzz that the “Jesus Walks” rapper is trying to create has the public divided as well:
So what the man seems to be saying here is that even if some of the publicity might be negative, it’s still publicity nonetheless and is earning attention for the Grammy winner and his brand. It’s fair to say that Kim Kardashian has indeed donned her share of distinct looks, yet one could argue that her outfits weren’t as revealing as those of the new Mrs. West. Also, ironically, as mentioned by DailyMail.com, Ye began to take issue with his partner “dressing too sexy” while they were together.
Over the past several months, Kanye West has continued to share pics of his scantily clad wife on social media. In January, he kicked off the new year by sharing (since-deleted) photos of Bianca Censori and declaring 2024 to be the year of “no pants.” Mark Borkowski shared more thoughts on West’s actions while speaking with DailyMail and, while he believes this buzz will keep the rapper in public conversations, he’s not sure if his image is salvageable due to other controversies:
After making inappropriate remarks about people belonging to the Jewish faith, Ye was dropped by a number of companies, including Adidas, GAP, CAA and Balenciaga. He eventually opened up about the losses he’d experienced as a result of his statements. In his own words, he’d been “beat to a pulp.”
As for Bianca Censori’s style change over the past year, questions still remain. A number of people appear to be under the impression that Kanye West chooses all of her outfits. However, one of his fashion collaborators, Mowalola Ogunlesi, claims Censori does have a say and that she’s fine with what she wears. Mark Borkowski also reasoned that she might be fine with her outfits as well. Ultimately though, all of Burkowski’s assumptions cannot be taken as fact at this point. All we can do is watch as the Wests continue their journey – and Censori keeps on sporting provocative garb.
