Is Bianca Censori's Mom Really Worried About Her Safety? She Traveled Thousands Of Miles To Be With Her Daughter And Kanye
Don't some people just like seeing their family?
The relationship between Kanye West and Bianca Censori may only be a bit over a year old, but there’s been no shortage of talk about the couple, namely for the number of outrageous outfits the Yeezy architectural designer has worn in public, including one that exposed her genitals and could lead to a fine or even jail time. The body-baring looks have led to rumors and concerns that West might be controlling his new wife, and now that Censori’s mom has traveled thousands of miles to be with her, some are questioning if she’s really worried about her daughter’s safety.
What Are Reports Saying About Bianca Censori’s Mom Traveling Thousands Of Miles To See Her And Kanye West?
A new report from the Daily Mail has revealed that Bianca Censori’s mom, Alexandra, traveled from her home in Australia to visit her newlywed daughter and her husband, Kanye West, just last week. An unnamed source has told the outlet that the elder Censori made the trip to see whether or not Bianca actually needed “saving” from Ye’s influence, adding:
Censori is from Australia, where her mother still resides, so it must be difficult for her to see that Bianca has changed her style so drastically since marrying West in a secret ceremony in December 2022, one month after his divorce from Kim Kardashian was finalized. On top of that, there have been a number of rumors about why she’s been seen out wearing things such as a quirky condom-like body covering and some ultra-low cut neon green tights and a tube top, and supposedly engaging in lewd public behavior with her hubby that got them banned from a water taxi in Italy.
As mentioned above, many believe that West is controlling pretty much everything in his wife’s life now, with him allegedly having “a set of rules” for her that include what she wears, eats, the particulars of her workouts and her not speaking. However, some have said that’s not true, and that Censori does at least have “a lot of say in what she wants to wear.” And, other reports have suggested that all of the clothing choices and intriguing behavior are just to use public “outrage” to keep people talking about the Wests.
While it makes complete sense for a mom to want to go and personally check up on her kid with so many conflicting reports going around about what she’s going through, it’s also not impossible that they just wanted to see each other, especially since they now live so far apart. At any rate, the insider continued, noting that Alexandra’s alleged fears were calmed by her visit:
Whether this was just a standard family visit or more of an emergency trip to check up on Censori’s well-being, at least it sounds like things went well and her mom has no immediate fears about her life right now.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Covering The Witcher, Outlander, Virgin River, Sweet Magnolias and a slew of other streaming shows, Adrienne Jones is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend, and started in the fall of 2015. In addition to writing and editing stories on a variety of different topics, she also spends her work days trying to find new ways to write about the many romantic entanglements that fictional characters find themselves in on TV shows. She graduated from Mizzou with a degree in Photojournalism.
Most Popular
By Laura Hurley
By Laura Hurley
By Laura Hurley
By Adam Holmes
By Mick Joest
By Mick Joest