Is Bianca Censori's Mom Really Worried About Her Safety? She Traveled Thousands Of Miles To Be With Her Daughter And Kanye

The relationship between Kanye West and Bianca Censori may only be a bit over a year old, but there’s been no shortage of talk about the couple, namely for the number of outrageous outfits the Yeezy architectural designer has worn in public, including one that exposed her genitals and could lead to a fine or even jail time . The body-baring looks have led to rumors and concerns that West might be controlling his new wife , and now that Censori’s mom has traveled thousands of miles to be with her, some are questioning if she’s really worried about her daughter’s safety.

What Are Reports Saying About Bianca Censori’s Mom Traveling Thousands Of Miles To See Her And Kanye West?

A new report from the Daily Mail has revealed that Bianca Censori’s mom, Alexandra, traveled from her home in Australia to visit her newlywed daughter and her husband, Kanye West, just last week. An unnamed source has told the outlet that the elder Censori made the trip to see whether or not Bianca actually needed “saving” from Ye’s influence, adding:

Bianca's mom had to see for herself after Bianca told her family she has this under control. This has been a wonderful opportunity for Alexandra to get to spend time with Bianca and assess the situation for herself.

Censori is from Australia, where her mother still resides, so it must be difficult for her to see that Bianca has changed her style so drastically since marrying West in a secret ceremony in December 2022, one month after his divorce from Kim Kardashian was finalized. On top of that, there have been a number of rumors about why she’s been seen out wearing things such as a quirky condom-like body covering and some ultra-low cut neon green tights and a tube top, and supposedly engaging in lewd public behavior with her hubby that got them banned from a water taxi in Italy .

As mentioned above, many believe that West is controlling pretty much everything in his wife’s life now, with him allegedly having “a set of rules” for her that include what she wears, eats, the particulars of her workouts and her not speaking. However, some have said that’s not true, and that Censori does at least have “a lot of say in what she wants to wear.” And, other reports have suggested that all of the clothing choices and intriguing behavior are just to use public “outrage” to keep people talking about the Wests.

While it makes complete sense for a mom to want to go and personally check up on her kid with so many conflicting reports going around about what she’s going through, it’s also not impossible that they just wanted to see each other, especially since they now live so far apart. At any rate, the insider continued, noting that Alexandra’s alleged fears were calmed by her visit:

Right now is a pivotal time and Alexandra was lowkey believing she would come to save her daughter. But this is not the case. Kanye has started to turn things around since the release of Vultures in the sense that he is not going off on as many unhinged rants. He also knows how to sweet talk a mom. This has been, really, a good experience, and everyone is so relieved to see her with Alexandra.

Whether this was just a standard family visit or more of an emergency trip to check up on Censori’s well-being, at least it sounds like things went well and her mom has no immediate fears about her life right now.