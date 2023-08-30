Who Won Big Brother 25's First Big Superpower? Here's What We Know

Warning! The following contains spoilers from Big Brother Season 25's live feeds as of Wednesday, August 30th. Read at your own risk!

Big Brother Season 25 is bringing its first power into the game, and it's a big one. Viewers had a chance to vote for four Houseguests to compete for a big superpower that would surely give them a big advantage in the next couple of weeks in the competition. Understandably, those who voted want to know if their favorites could win the superpower, and if it will impact their games.

CinemaBlend is watching Big Brother online with a Paramount+ subscription, and we have some details regarding who won the game's first superpower. For those who can't wait to see the latest updates playing out in the upcoming episode, here's a brief breakdown of what we know about the power, and who might've won.

What Is Big Brother 25's Power Of Invincibility?

The narrator explained during a recent episode that the winner of Big Brother 25's Power Of Invincibility will be able to save one nominee from being evicted for the next two weeks. This power means that the holder can use it on a fellow Houseguest, themselves, or not at all. The last chance for them to use it will be Thursday, September 7th, so if they don't use it by then, the power is gone.

Who Competed For The Superpower?

While we won't know with complete certainty who competed until Big Brother shows the episode, we have a good idea from the live feeds. Survivor alumni Cirie Fields and Matt Klotz told each other that they competed for the superpower, and I have little reason to doubt that.

Based on some of his actions throughout Tuesday, Cory Wurtenberger also seems to be a competitor. Cory had a conversation with Jared Fields, in which the latter claimed he didn't feel Cory had the personality to get votes to be liked by viewers. Cory's attitude later in the day seemingly indicated Jared was wrong, though we don't know for sure.

As for the final competitor, there's a good deal of speculation on who that may be. Jag Bains and Blue Kim could be options, considering they're in danger of being evicted, and America Lopez seems to get a good deal of positive attention on X. Currently, I would lean more toward Jag being selected to play, but as mentioned, we'll find out soon enough.

Who Won The Superpower?

We don't know for sure who won Big Brother 25's Power of Invincibility, but the live feeds seemingly have tipped off who it was. Hours after Houseguests competed, the feeds went down at night once again. When they returned, the cameras were on Cirie quietly celebrating and thanking the viewers:

#BB25 Feeds return again and Mama Cirie.... pic.twitter.com/IuYzgibsjmAugust 30, 2023 See more

We have to be open to the possibility that Cirie was just extremely elated that she got the chance to compete hours after the fact, but she isn't really the type for over-the-top reactions, nor does she appreciate seeing them from others. Winning this power effectively keeps her safe the following week if she kept it, and could be used to save a member of her alliance if absolutely needed. It's something to be excited about, especially with more eyes on Cirie in the past week and the power she has to influence the house.

CinemaBlend will continue to update as we learn more about the competition. So check back in periodically for confirmation as it arrives via the live feeds or episodes. Big Brother airs on CBS on Sundays and Wednesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET and on Thursdays at 9:00 p.m. ET. Tune in to see what other powers could arrive in the coming weeks and if a power will be used this week.