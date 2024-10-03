Big Brother 26 Spoilers: How A Last-Minute Eviction Decision Could Impact The Rest Of The Game

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother live feeds as of Thursday, October 3rd. Stream the feeds with a Paramount+ subscription or on Pluto TV, and read at your own risk!

Just a day ago, it seemed everything was set in stone, and we knew who was probably getting evicted in Week 11. Now the Houseguests are having second thoughts. As has been the trend in Big Brother Season 26, last-minute conversations have occurred that have the potential to change the game in a major way, assuming the plan doesn't change again.

Just a reminder for those who have forgotten: Makensy "MJ" Manbeck is the Head of Household this week, as well as the Week 11 veto winner. She opted not to use the veto, meaning Cam Sullivan-Brown and Chelsie Baham will vote on whether Rubina Bernabe or Kimo Apaka is evicted. Now that we're all caught up let's discuss how the previous plan to evict Kimo changed.

Cam And Chelsie Seemingly Agreed To Keep Kimo Over Rubina

I should note that discussions to evict Kimo over Rubina were happening throughout the day, but it didn't feel real until hours ago during a conversation between Chelsie and Cam. Check out the conversation below, in which Cam was seemingly able to sway her into changing her plans:

Chelsie tells she wants Cam in the F2, so if getting Rubina going helps that, then she'll do that. Cam wants to win HOH so the decision goes to Chelsie(if she wins veto) Chelsie wants to talk to Kimo tomorrow #BB26 pic.twitter.com/XzeSBRzHdfOctober 3, 2024

Right now, the flip is going to fall on Chelsie. If she and Cam split votes, MJ will get to decide who stays and who goes, but if they're unified in their decision, she has zero say. Chelsie's also risking showing her cards if she blindsides MJ with Rubina's eviction, suggesting the idea of an "all women Final 3" was a sham. That would be a risky move, but if you want to win Big Brother, you have to take risks.

Did Cam Just Improve His Chances Of Winning?

Fans have accused Cam of not playing the game all season long, and to that I say we might be witnessing his biggest game move to date. On paper it makes little sense to save Kimo over Rubina given their accolades this season. That said, I have a feeling Cam is angling to approach Kimo in hopes of a Final Two deal for the last men in the house.

Kimo isn't in a position to say no to that deal, and Cam is already getting a promise of a Final 2 deal with Chelsie. To me, it feels like the most expendable person in the game suddenly just made a massive power grab, which I'm surprised to see given how passive he's played most of this season.

Can Kimo Win Big Brother?

Should Kimo survive another week in the Big Brother house, we have to start talking about the real possibility that he could win. His competitive history isn't as great as Chelsie's or MJ's, but as of this week, he will have survived at least seven times being nominated if Rubina is evicted.

Kimo's greatest asset to his game is the jury, and if everyone is true to their word, he has three people in that house who will vote for him at the end. Rubina, T'Kor Clottey, and Angela Murray were all pro-Kimo. With only four votes needed to win Big Brother Season 26, that's a huge advantage to have at the end, and I think there's a good chance he'd get that final vote from someone like MJ, seeing as how she was swayed by his plea to be saved earlier in the season.

As wild as it sounded to say just a week ago, Kimo has a good chance at winning this game. That's aassuming he makes it to the end of this week and the end of the game, but still.

We will see what happens when Big Brother airs on CBS on Thursday, October 3rd, at 8:00 p.m. ET. The fact we still don't know what might happen tonight is one of the many reasons I absolutely love Season 26 so much, and I'm hoping future Houseguests emulate this cast.