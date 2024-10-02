Big Brother 26 Spoilers: Who Will Probably Get Evicted In Week 11

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother 26 live feeds as of Wednesday, October 2nd. Stream the feeds with a Paramount+ subscription or on Pluto TV and read at your own risk!

Makensy "MJ" Manbeck's Week 11 Head Of Household is almost at an end, which means the most important HOH of Big Brother Season 26 is just around the corner. Before they get to that, however, someone has to go home. The remaining Houseguests must send yet another competitor to the jury house, but who is most likely to be evicted next?

To catch up readers who haven't been streaming Big Brother's live feeds, MJ won the power of veto, but despite conversations with Chelsie Baham about nominating Cam Sullivan-Brown, she kept nominations the same. So, which one is leaving between Kimo Apaka and Rubina Bernabe? Let's dive in and explain why the other one is staying.

Kimo Apaka Will Probably Be Evicted In Week 11

Prepare to say goodbye to the soulful singing sultan Kimo because he's likely the next one heading to the jury house. While his accolades in this game are few and far between, he did manage to save himself from the block early on in the A.I. Arena and won a clutch veto on double-eviction night. It's a solid run, even if many Big Brother fans will look back on his run and say he mostly played a "floater" game.

Why Rubina Is Likely Staying Over Kimo

Readers might think Rubina is being kept around until the end of the game because she has yet to win a single competition in Season 26. That's partially true, and if you want to win Big Brother, who better to take to the end than someone whose social game is as unremarkable as their competition history? As I've seen people online say, she's just there for the vibes, and honestly, I can respect that.

Even if she wins the upcoming Final Four HOH and the Final HOH, I think it's a hard sell to the jury that Rubina is a more deserving winner than Chelsie, MJ, or Cam. I'm not saying it's impossible, especially if she has T'Kor and Kimo as guaranteed votes in her favor, but I do think it's highly unlikely. The number of times Kimo has been nominated, paired with his couple of saves, make him the stronger case for a winner, though I'd say his chances are about as good as Rubina's if he's up against the other three.

Ultimately, a significant factor in Rubina surviving the eviction is Chelsie and MJ wanting to keep yet another woman in the game to have an "All-women" Final 3 that evicts Cam. That's what they're selling to her in the chance she does win, and I think she'll be on board with that plan.

Of course, the best-laid plans can always fall apart in the Final Four, as only one vote is cast for eviction. Should Rubina win HOH or veto, or one of the Houseguests decides to make a big game move, this game could turn on its head once again. Considering how Big Brother Season 26 has gone, I'm expecting it now, and hoping whatever happens sets up a tense finale!

Big Brother does not have a Wednesday episode this week but will host its live eviction on CBS on Thursday, October 3rd, at 8:00 p.m. ET. With the season winding down, check out the 2024 TV schedule to see what else is coming out, and get ready for an exciting fall season of new and returning shows.