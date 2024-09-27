Big Brother 26 Spoilers: Who Won The Week 11 HOH, And The Major Move I'm Wondering If They'll Make

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother 26 live feeds as of Friday, September 27th. Stream the feeds with a Paramount+ subscription or on Pluto TV, and read at your own risk!

The double eviction delivered on the thrills, and now five Houseguests are left in the Big Brother 26 house. We're now onto the Head of Household week, sometimes referred to as the least desirable because it prevents the winner from playing in next week's, which ensures they'll be playing on finale night. That said, I think there's some opportunity for this week's HOH to make a big move, assuming they're willing to take it.

CinemaBlend was streaming Big Brother's live feeds, and of course, we have the results of the HOH competition. Here's who won and how they could betray an ally in a way that will shock fans and potentially turn this season on its head again.

(Image credit: CBS)

MJ Won The Week 11 HOH

Makensy "MJ" Manbeck isn't beating the comp beast allegations anytime soon, as the Week 10 HOH is back in control of the house yet again after surviving the double eviction. If she's aware this isn't the best HOH to win this week, she certainly didn't make that clear as she celebrated yet another week of safety as one of Big Brother's power players.

(Image credit: CBS)

Will MJ Take The Shot At Betraying Chelsie?

MJ made it clear to Chelsie Baham last night that she wants to take Kimo Apaka out with this HOH, but Big Brother viewers know this will ultimately come down to whoever wins the veto. Two votes will be cast to evict this week, and if the people who vote are split, the HOH has to break the tie. The question is, will MJ target Kimo or will she see the light and take out her real threat if she wants to win BB?

Chelsie deserves to win Big Brother, and right now, she's MJ's most significant threat to winning $750k. She plans to nominate Rubina Bernabe and Kimo, so she'd have to renominate Chelsie if the veto is used. Once that's done, MJ could either rely on the house to vote out Chelsie for her or vote her out if there's a split. I'm not sure any Houseguests would enjoy doing it, but they all want that prize money.

The question is whether MJ will do that, as she's currently convinced she's in a Final Two deal with her biggest rival. We all saw how easily Chelsie manipulated her into using the veto to send Leah to the jury house despite it being a bad move for MJ. Even MJ saw that after it was too late to change things. So, I don't think it would be hard to convince her to take the shot. However, as of right now, she hasn't indicated that she'd turn on Chelsie.

Fans won't want to miss this week's episodes on the 2024 TV schedule, so be sure to tune in to Big Brother on CBS on Sunday, September 29th, at 10:30 p.m. ET. Hopefully, we'll learn more about Makensy's plans, and CinemaBlend will have the veto results by then to share with readers who can't wait for Wednesday.