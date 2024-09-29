Big Brother 26 Spoilers: Who Won The Week 11 Veto, And The Surprising Houseguest Being Considered For Eviction

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother 26 live feeds as of Sunday, September 29th. Stream the feeds with a Parmaount+ subscription or on Pluto TV and read at your own risk!

We're in the final stages of Big Brother Season 26's hold on the 2024 TV schedule, but that doesn't mean this cast is done making major moves. The veto was used every week this season, and while I probably shouldn't be surprised, I genuinely cannot believe it might be used again. The veto winner is considering making a big move and nominating an unexpected Houseguest, and I'm still trying to wrap my head around how it benefits them.

For readers who need catching up, we already know from streaming Big Brother's live feeds that Makensy "MJ" Manbeck is the Week 11 Head of Household. She nominated Rubina Bernabe and Kimo Apaka for eviction, but that may not be the case by the time this week ends, at least if the veto winner has their say. Let's dive in.

Makensy Won The Week 11 Veto

Is it any surprise that MJ has once again won a competition? The Week 10 HOH and Week 10 veto winner survived the double eviction and rolled right back into another week with absolute control over Big Brother. If the jury votes based on competitive wins, she will run away with this season if she's at the end.

MJ And Chelsie Have Discussed Using The Veto To Nominate Cam

Just like last week, MJ's HOH week is being controlled by Chelsie Baham, who I think is the most deserving prospective winner of Big Brother 26. After the veto, both discussed using it again, apparently to take out the third person in their alliance, Cam Sullivan-Brown. Cam's situation hasn't improved either after he openly admitted he took breaks during the timed BB Comics competition to rest. It led both women to think he was deliberately losing and forcing them to carry him to the end of the game.

It's baffling for Chelsie and MJ to make this decision and turn on their ally just before the crucial Final 4 HOH. Sure, Kimo and Rubina haven't been dominant winners all season. Still, with MJ sitting on the sideline this next HOH comp, Chelsie must feel pretty confident about beating both of them. Otherwise, why take out Cam and lose another person to protect your alliance and another potential shield in case Kimo and Rubina win?

If you want to win Big Brother, it's always best not to overthink things. I think there's a chance that Chelsie and MJ are overthinking this game move and worrying too much that Cam is playing possum only to come alive and turn on them. There's a really obvious move here to take out Kimo and leave nominations the same, and it seems best for both of them if they'd take that shot instead of making a move just for the sake of doing it.

Big Brother airs on CBS this Sunday, September 29th, at 10:30 p.m. ET. Those who can't stay up for the late episode should check out the live feeds before hitting the hay and see how much trouble Cam might have before Monday's veto meeting.