Big Brother 26 Spoilers: Who Is Probably Getting Evicted In Week 9

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother 26 live feeds as of Wednesday, September 18th. Stream the feeds with a Paramount+ subscription or on Pluto TV, and read at your own risk!

It's been an interesting week for the Big Brother houseguests. First, they were stranded outside for the entire week, thanks to Ainsley's replacement, Jankie. After that, the house's most popular target heading into Week 9 won the Head of Household competition. Leah Peters had a big decision to make if she wanted to prolong her time in the house. Now, it looks like she made the right decision, given how this latest eviction will probably shake out.

CinemaBlend is streaming Big Brother's live feeds, and we have a good read about who will become the second Houseguest to join the jury and decide the winner of Season 26. But, first, for readers that don't know, Angela Murray won the veto and used it to take Kimo Apaka off the block. Leah did not use her "Jankie veto" and nominated T'Kor Clottey for eviction next to Rubina Bernabe. So, with all of that context, let's discuss who will likely be voted out come Thursday.

T'Kor Will Likely Be Evicted In Week 9

If you want to win Big Brother, you can never look too comfortable. T'Kor's biggest misstep this week was looking calm and collected while two of her known allies were on the block. It seemed to get many people thinking about how well-aligned she was in the house. Even her secret Final Two partner, Chelsie Baham, openly talked about evicting her this week. With that, it would take some tremendous work on T'Kor's part before Thursday to avoid being sent home.

What's Protecting Rubina From Eviction?

When nominations were first announced, it seemed like there was a popular narrative amongst Houseguests that Rubina would be the next person to be ousted. After Angela's latest veto win, however, I think many of them are wondering who they can take to the end of this game and stand a good chance of winning the vote against.

Angela initially seemed like the popular choice to fill that role. Still, I think the fear of her potentially winning another HOH has Houseguests worried about who she'll target with her power. Plus, she's been pulled off the block so many times that I think there's a quiet fear that she'd sway the jury to end up winning it all. She's a rare breed of player, which is one of the reasons I went from a hater to a fan.

Rubina and Kimo seem to be the only Houseguests left without many major accolades or a strong case for winning Big Brother 26. Sure, they both managed to save themselves from eviction via the A.I. Arena once but, beyond that, they've floated for quite a while. Unless they go on a tremendous win streak at the end stages of the game, I would feel safe having either by my side when the jury votes for the winner. For this reason, I don't see Rubina leaving anytime soon, and I wouldn't be shocked to see her at the end.

Big Brother airs on Wednesday, September 18th at 10:00 p.m. ET and on Thursday, September 19th at 8:00 p.m. ET. Check out the 2024 TV schedule to see the new and returning shows popping up around the back half of this season, and start making plans for what to watch when this season ends in less than a month.