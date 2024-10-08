Big Brother 26 Spoilers: Who Won The Final Four Veto, And The Shocking News They Learned Afterward

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Big Brother 26 live feeds as of Tuesday, October 8th. Stream the feeds with a Paramount+ subscription or on Pluto TV and read at your own risk!

The pace of Big Brother 26 has slowed to a snail's pace, but there are still interesting things happening in the late stages of the game. Chelsie Baham secured a massive Final Four HOH victory and is in an excellent position to win it all. It isn't over until the eviction, however, and the veto winner just learned the worst part of this week.

CinemaBlend has been streaming Big Brother's live feeds throughout the 2024 TV season, and we have the results from the veto competition. Suffice it to say, this was a big win to secure for the winner if they wanted to have some control over who they'll face at the end of the game, but there is a price to pay they only just learned about.

(Image credit: CBS)

MJ Won The Final Four Veto

Saying Makensy "MJ" Manbeck won the veto is becoming akin to stating that water is wet. She's the most dominant competitor left in Big Brother and has run away with most of the competitions since Tucker Des Lauriers was evicted. There was a reason why I called her and Chelsie two of the biggest power players of Season 26, and it's because of the way they've handled this back half of this game.

(Image credit: CBS)

MJ Learned The Unfortunate Aspect Of Winning The Final Four Veto

MJ was thrilled to win the veto, but the shoe dropped on Monday when she learned something about Big Brother that she didn't know. Chelsie had to tell the veto winner that when MJ casts her singular vote to evict, she will have to do it in front of Rubina Bernabe and Cam Sullivan-Brown.

Because MJ was recruited for the series and hadn't watched much of it, she was unaware of this particular detail. She doesn't love sending someone home to their face, but if she wants to win ﻿Big Brother, she has to do it. The question is which person she'll keep between Cam and Rubina, which we can't say is set in stone as of writing.

However, it seems that MJ is more concerned about keeping her promise to Cam than solidifying a Final Three women's alliance with Rubina. I'm too used to Season 26 changing right after I publish a story to say MJ won't change her mind a hundred times before Thursday, so I'm not ready to say anyone is definitively going home just yet.

As was the case the previous week, Big Brother will air again on CBS on Thursday, October 10th, at 8:00 p.m. ET. Season 26 is almost over.