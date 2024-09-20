Big Brother 26 Spoilers: Who Won The Week 10 HOH, And Their Big Plan To Blindside Two Houseguests

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother live feeds as of Friday, September 20th. Stream the feeds with a Paramount+ subscription or on Pluto TV, and read at your own risk!

We're in the final weeks of Big Brother 26, and I think all fans are wondering if this is the moment the season finally calms down. I'm happy to report that is not the case, and right on the heels of us being right about T'Kor Clottey's eviction, I'm guessing we're in for another wild week thanks to a blindside plan by the Week 10 Head of Household.

Along with watching episodes on the 2024 TV schedule, CinemaBlend is streaming Big Brother's live feeds and, of course, has the results of the latest HOH competition. It turns out they have a grand plan for the week ahead. And if they can pull it off, they might even find themselves free from being targeted for eviction ahead of this Thursday's double eviction.

Makensy Won The Week 10 HOH

Makensy Manbeck is really coming alive in this game at the right time. After successfully saving herself from the block a couple of times this season, she's now positioned to make a big game move with a key Week 10 Head of Household. Normally, I'd say winning an HOH ahead of a double eviction (which the Houseguests aren't aware of) wouldn't be ideal, but I think her plan for this week may just keep a target off her back when the time comes.

Makensy Plans To Blindside Leah And Angela

Throughout the night, Makensy made her plans clear to several other Houseguests, save one. Her plans for the moment are to nominate Kimo Apaka and Angela Murray. She expressed to a few people that Kimo is the pawn and that Angela is her target, but she left Leah Peters in the dark about that.

The fact that Makensy didn't tell Leah feels like she's being truthful about targeting Angela, given how close the two are. Makensy also has a bond with the Week 9 HOH, and while one would normally assume betraying an ally is a bad move, I think this one could work out quite well for her.

Leah's alliance with Angela is more or less a necessity after she lost her allies, Quinn Martin and Joseph Rodriguez. If Angela leaves this week, I don't see Leah trying to retaliate against Makensy, seeing as she needs an ally to try and stay alive in the game just a bit longer.

The only way this week backfires is if Angela or Leah win the veto, and to be fair, there's a decent chance that happens. Angela and Leah won the veto, and Jankie got the veto the previous week. The upside is that if anyone else wins the veto, they have little reason to use it. Kimo, of course, will likely remove himself if he wins it, and Rubina would likely remove him, but that doesn't jeopardize Makensy's plan.

It could blow up in her face, but we're at the stage where taking a risk is unavoidable. Those who want to win Big Brother need to make big moves, and this will be one that could land Makensy one step closer to the Final Three if it works in her favor. We'll see how it goes for her!

Big Brother airs on CBS on Sunday, September 22nd at 9:00 p.m. ET. Tune in to see Makensy get the win, and stick with CinemaBlend for spoilers on who will win the veto competition and how it'll impact the rest of the week.