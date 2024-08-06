Big Brother 26 Spoilers: Another Chaotic Veto Ceremony Leads To Fights, And A Secret Power Is Activated

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother live feeds as of Tuesday, August 6th. Stream it with a Paramount+ subscription or on Pluto TV, or read at your own risk!

I didn't think anything could top the chaos that followed the Week 1 veto ceremony, but the fallout in the aftermath of Week 3 tops it. Those who aren't streaming Big Brother Season 26 missed out on a lot of drama on Monday, and I have a feeling that there's just too much of it to be covered in the upcoming episodes. Fortunately, we here at CinemaBlend were watching and can explain the fights as well as the secret power activation that fans should be keeping an eye on.

Before we dive into the aftermath, readers should remember that Cedric Hodges is the Week 3 Head of Household and that Tucker Laruriers won the veto. It's also worth mentioning that Tucker volunteered to be nominated alongside Angela Murray and Kenney Kelley and pitched a plan to Cedric, Cam Sullivan-Brown, and Kenney to use the veto on Angela and have Quinn Martin nominated in her place. That effectively set the stage for the veto ceremony and by extension, all the chaos that unfolded afterwards.

Tucker Used His Veto To Remove Angela, And Accused Cedric Of Betraying Him

The Big Brother live feeds showed Cedric trying to play both sides, leading to some miscommunication. Cedric indicated to Tucker, Cam, and Kenney that he was on board with the plan to use Quinn as the replacement nominee but later exposed the plan to Quinn and his alliance, The Pentagon (Cedric, Brooklyn Rivera, Cam, Quinn, Chelsie Baham). Quinn came clean to the alliance about his Deepfake HOH power. He then apologized for not being straightforward to them, and they all collectively agreed that it would be better for them to have Quinn and allow him to use his power in Week 4 before it expires.

Cedric tried to tell Tucker the plan was off, saying they "didn't have the votes," but Tucker interpreted that as him being unsure if the plan would work. Tucker said he was going to use the veto on Angela anyway and assumed Cedric would ultimately renominate Quinn, as they discussed earlier. When the feeds returned, it was clear that Cedric didn't go with the plan and instead, nominated Makensy Manbeck after Tucker took Angela off the block.

Tucker was upset about that and felt like Cedric blindsided him. The latter's reply led Tucker to think he was being accused of being a liar, which set off a big fight between them. Here's a highlight that shows how heated it was:

Tucker tells Cedric to keep digging his grave, he's gonna win AI Arena and get him next week #bb26 pic.twitter.com/A9ejgGX0V5August 6, 2024

T'Kor Clottey, who was on the bed for the argument, later told Tucker that she felt uncomfortable during the exchange. Tucker apologized to her but said that he has issues with being called a liar, and that yelling and arguments are part of Big Brother. I would say Cedric and Tucker are firmly against each other at this point, while everyone else is just trying to stay out of their way.

Makensy Activated America's Veto

Cedric's decision to nominate Makensy was executed in an effort to flush out her America's Veto power, and he received his wish. Makensy immediately activated her power to save herself and, now, Big Brother viewers will vote on who will replace her on the block. Voting will likely begin after Wednesday's episode and conclude the morning or noon of Thursday well before the live show.

The move has left the house tense, as they're all clueless as to who the house will nominate. I thought Angela would've been the obvious choice but, since she was saved by Tucker's veto, she may not be eligible now. It's possible that those who have been watching feeds will want Quinn on the block to see this showdown in the A.I. Arena with Tucker, but I'm not sure the larger non-feeds-watching crowd will swing that way. It's been speculated that Joseph Rodriguez may end up in the spot given his limited screentime in episodes, and I could see him or possibly Leah Peters being put up for the same reason.

Quinn Was Exposed As A Power Player, And Fought With Angela

The feeds go down during the ceremony, so it's unclear what was said for sure. But it seemed like Tucker exposed Quinn's power to the house. Quinn was clearly uncomfortable for being alleged to be a "power player," as those Houseguests are often heavily targeted. Quinn tried his best to stay cool following the ceremony, but viewers saw him get into it with Angela just before the feeds cut out again:

NOT ANGELA VS QUINN 😭😭😭 #BB26 pic.twitter.com/PRfpyDEIayAugust 5, 2024

Quinn made the mistake of telling Angela about his power during her Week 1 HOH reign, and I'm sure part of his aggression is rooted in the belief that she exposed his power. Of course, it was already known to Big Brother fans that knew she made that move, which first had Quinn's other allies wondering why he didn't share that information with them.

I think that, unless the US votes him as a nominee, Quinn is safe for now. The Pentagon alliance wants him in the game for at least one more week of guaranteed safety and can always decide to cut ties with him at a later date. That said, if Quinn does get nominated and is on the block following the A.I. arena, will the house miss the opportunity to remove a power player from the game? I'm not so sure.

Production Threatened To Boot Kenney If He Keeps Saying He Wants To Leave

If you want to win Big Brother, don't walk around the house telling people you want to leave the game. Hell, if you want to get paid for playing the game, don't do that because the production team might just oblige and take you out of the equation. Apparently, Kenney was told to quit telling the other Houseguests he wants to be evicted, and that if he continues to do so, there will be consequences. Tucker mentioned it on the feeds:

Production told Kenney that if he keeps saying he wants to go home he’s getting pulled and won’t be paid #BB26 pic.twitter.com/2Fu0fKfQa0August 6, 2024

The Big Brother episodes haven't shown it as much, but Kenney has frequently bounced between begging Houseguests to evict him, to strategizing the moment the game swings back in a favorable position. It seems that the production team is threatening to eject him and remove the stipend he receives for appearing if he keeps saying it, and I'd trust them to do so. After all, it wouldn't be the first time a Houseguest was expelled for disobeying the rules!

Suffice it to say that readers will want to watch Big Brother when it airs on CBS on Wednesday and Thursday at 8:00 p.m. ET this week as part of the 2024 TV schedule. I'm loving the chaos provided by the A.I. Arena thus far and can't wait to see how this week shakes out!