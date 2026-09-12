Big Brother Fans Are Obsessed With (& Kamu Reposted) This Video Of Taylor Tying Up Her Hair With Her Hair

If you’ve been watching the live feeds, the latest Big Brother spoilers have had two icons making secret BTS deals and Yash showing his potential strategy to get to endgame. As interesting as these gameplay moments are, I like it more when we see BB birthday celebrations or even Devens dancing in the rain (which is a real thing that happened recently). Yet my favorite moment is one fans have been obsessed with over the last couple of weeks of Taylor doing an epic hair flip while tying up her hair.

Now, hear me out. Taylor Brown tied up her hair with her own hair, and it was a really fun moment that ran around mostly because of how cool she looked doing it. So cool, in fact, that Kamu (who's had a lot of thoughts after his exit) even reposted the video from the live feeds.

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The viral clip has been shared in a lot of places, so it’s clear a lot of people are loving it. However, one faction of fans is acting like this moment is no big deal in the comments and shouldn’t have gone viral given it’s a common enough hairstyle.

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"Nothing new I did this as a teen and I do it with my locs now 😂"

"Fav thing to do. You gotta know which pieces to use so it doesn’t hurt 😂"

"Lmao y'all they know this ain’t brand new it just that once sista put her hair she continue to serve face with her shades on damn😂"

However, I’ve personally never watched anyone do this in live time before, and it’s really the casual hair flip and how good her hair looks when she’s done that make the moment so fun. Plus, the girl’s got shades on. You know if most of us tried to flip our heads with sunglasses on that would not end up working out.

To be clear, this is the girl who has been all over personal hygiene all season, so you know when it comes to looks Taylor is going to show up. Basically, I’m aligned with the commenter who said this:

Yes, you used do this in 1962… we get it, however this is just a video admiring the hair flip, not a debate on who created what!

Meanwhile, this isn’t the first time Taylor’s hair has been a big topic of conversation as part of the Big Brother 28 cast. She’s mentioned to Dee and Melody on the live feeds she’s been wanting to take her braids out, but it seems isn’t able to for production purposes, which has sparked a big debate. Melody reportedly mentioned Taylor had probably “signed something” that would mean she can’t change her hair during the course of her show, but some fans have commented they feel the series is being petty for not letting her take out heavy braids.

It’s an interesting debate. It was Taylor Brown’s choice to enter the house with her current hairstyle, and doubtless CBS wants her to keep the same look so they can choose what edits of Taylor to use without giving away when those moments happened thanks to a hair change. But also, should a girl have to suffer? Plus, Yash, for example, cuts Devens’ hair every week. It’s a tough one for sure.

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At least I can say with full certainty that Taylor’s hair looks great, even if she's over it. If she looks at it another way, maybe it's a good thing she hasn't cut it, yet. There's only 20 days left until the Big Brother 28 finale (we already have some Week 10 spoilers), and Taylor still rocking the hair at this point means she's also still fully in the game.