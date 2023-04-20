Big Brother Season 25's Taylor Hale And Joseph Abdin Broke Up, But It's Not All Bad News

Big Brother Season 25 was a memorable run of episodes, mainly because of the wild comeback victory by Taylor Hale. Taylor went from the most antagonized Houseguest in the season to the underdog champion reigning supreme. Fans were even more excited for the winner when her showmance with Houseguest Joseph Abdin became a real-life romance. Unfortunately, it appears that "Jaylor" is no more, but there is some good news to take from all of this.

Taylor Hale broke the news about her mutual breakup with Joseph Abdin in a post that tagged her Big Brother co-star on Instagram Stories. That story is no longer available to view on her profile, but readers can take a look at the statement, which seems really positive for a break up post:

The romance might be dead, but Taylor Hale and Joseph Abdin are still planning on remaining friends. To be fair, that's a common thing that's said when two people split, but there's reason to believe these two might be telling the truth.

Shortly after sharing the news, Taylor Hale shared a picture with Joseph Abdin aboard a cruise ship (via Entertainment Tonight). Taylor captioned the photo, "Ending how we started," so it appears they will be traveling together for a while. Hopefully, they made the decision to take a breakup cruise together rather than break up on board the ship. The latter sounds like a painful way to ride out the rest of a vacation.

Joseph Abdin and Taylor Hale were together for six months and seemingly had a pretty drama-free relationship in the time since. All that to say, there weren't many hints that there was anything wrong with their relationship, and it's possible this is just a case of two Big Brother Houseguests realizing their connection in the house with limited distractions to get in the way wasn't quite as strong in the real world.

These two aren't the only Big Brother couple to call it quits as of late either. Fellow Big Brother Season 25 castmates Kyle Capener and Alyssa Snider split back in January after first getting together in the house. Their relationship was briefly derailed when Kyle was called out for suggesting an "all-white alliance," but they reconciled after the show was over.

Big Brother fans also learned of the most notable breakup of the show's history toward the end of 2022 as well, after Tyler Crispen and Angela Rummans ended their engagement. It seems like these past six months have just been a rough time for showmances stemming from the Big Brother franchise, so maybe it's a good thing that summer is approaching and a new season is on the way. Fans will no doubt get some fresh showmances to obsess over, and hopefully, a ton of memorable gameplay and entertaining live feeds.

Big Brother Season 25 will air on CBS this summer, and those with a Paramount+ subscription will be able to watch the Houseguests quite a bit by using the live feeds. Julie Chen Moonves has already been vague-posting hints about this season, but we likely still have a wait ahead of us before any real details about this season are known.