Big Brother Spoilers: Will Cameron's Second Head Of Household Win Be What Saves His Game? I'm Not Optimistic

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother live feeds as of Friday, September 8th. Read at your own risk!

Cameron Hardin has had the unique ability to get a win in Big Brother every time he's definitely needed one. The strange and frankly frustrating downside is that Cam seems to have absolutely zero awareness about his standing in the house and has consistently made moves that do nothing to better his position. A number of viewers seemed to hope that after his latest win as Head of Household, the situation would be different, but I'm not optimistic.

Like so many, CinemaBlend is watching Big Brother online using a Paramount+ subscription and, with that I, unfortunately, know who Cameron has his eyes set on as targets this week. Suffice it to say, that chaos doesn't seem like it's on the menu this week, but there is a slight chance that could change.

(Image credit: CBS)

Cam Has Consistently Squandered His Power In The House, And He's About To Do It Again

After Cameron's latest win, even the Big Brother 25 Houseguests couldn't hide their disappointment that he's once again safe from eviction. This resulted in an awkward, but hilarious, moment during the live show that saw Cam cheer for himself while everyone looked disappointed:

🤣 #bb25 pic.twitter.com/SQCDZrlZJpSeptember 8, 2023 See more

After that, one had to imagine that there was no way Cameron would once again waste his HOH week, and he'd finally start targeting the core alliance that is constantly putting his name out there. It certainly seemed like the Houseguests thought that was happening but, when Cam spoke to one of his only true allies in the game, Bowie Jane, his true plan was divulged. Cam will use this week to nominate Jag Bains and Blue Kim.

I saw this nomination coming from a mile away, because Cameron has consistently chosen to remain loyal to the Legends 25 alliance, despite the clear signs it's not a real entity. What's weird is that Cam seems to know this, but he hopes he can continue to guarantee his safety by doing what "the house" wants. It didn't work last time, so it's frustrating to see him try the exact same thing yet again.

(Image credit: CBS)

Can Anyone Convince Cam To Change His Plans?

While Cam is seemingly incapable of making the best moves for his game, that doesn't mean this week is a complete wash when it comes to drama. There are people in the house who could influence him to make a big move, assuming he wants to. Someone like Cory Wurtenberger or America Lopez, for example, may be able to point him in the direction of former HOH winner Felicia Johnson. A game move like that would be better for Cameron than nominating Blue and Jag, who have absolutely no power in Big Brother at this point.

And let's not forget that before Cam and Red Utley had their big breakup and the latter was evicted, they had a tentative plan to target Izzy Gleicher. That came in the aftermath of Red's veto win. Right now, it seems like that plan is all but abandoned, but perhaps someone in his ear could convince him that now is the time to make that move. Izzy, who's privy to some serious game knowledge, might even do it herself, considering she's not a fan of him and will be a Have Not all week. We can only wait and see and hope Cam can get out of his way and make a good game move.

Big Brother next airs on CBS this Sunday at 8:30 p.m. ET. Schedule changes for future episodes are on the horizon, so keep updated on what's changing.