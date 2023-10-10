Big Brother Spoilers: Will Cirie Get Evicted This Thursday? Why Fans Are Nervous

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother live feeds as of Tuesday, October 10th. Read at your own risk!

Cirie Fields was cruising through Big Brother Season 25 until very recently. Bowie Jane won the Week 10 Head of Household, and she kicked it off with a bang by nominating Cirie and Felicia Johnson for eviction. Following the results of the Week 10 veto ceremony, however, Cameron Hardin was placed on the block against Cirie, and there are fans who are understandably worried that she might be sent home.

While we can never rule out anything for certain, I can say that when it comes to the Survivor alum potentially leaving on Thursday, the odds of that feel small.

Why Fans Are Worried Cirie Could Be Sent To Jury

On paper, it makes sense why people would be worried about Cirie. She's a Survivor legend, and she is the most experienced reality show player in the house. The Houseguests are also aware she was at the center of many alliances just weeks ago, whereas Cameron is essentially playing the game by himself. He's managed to survive despite a lot of obstacles, which makes fans worrisome for Cirie.

Mecole Hayes told CinemaBlend she felt Cam was "The Comeback Kid," and she's absolutely right. He's managed to overcome a number of evictions where his leaving seemed like a no-brainer, and the last time he was evicted unanimously, he returned via the zombie twist. He's survived so many times before. Is there reason to believe this time would be any different?

Why Cirie Isn't In Danger Of Leaving Over Cameron

Cameron might've had luck with past votes, but he'd need nothing short of a miracle to escape this eviction. Right now, the only people I could possibly see being interested in trying to evict Cirie over Cameron would be America Lopez and Cory Wurtenberger. The next most likely after them would be Felicia Johnson. Matt Klotz, Jag Bains, and Blue Kim, at this point, are all a hard "no" to evicting Cirie in my eyes so it would force a tie vote. This would then leave the vote to Bowie, who I believe would send Cameron to the jury.

The above scenario is hypothetical and doesn't seem like it could actually happen at this stage. To start, I don't see Cory and America risking their necks for Cameron, especially knowing he's not to be trusted. Even if he were able to convince him, I think the odds of convincing Felicia to vote with them would be an even harder hurdle. She does not want to work with him and, she wants him gone far more than Cirie. In truth, convincing Bowie Jane to flip doesn't seem that hard to do, but given the first two steps to this would be so difficult to accomplish, it's not even worth considering in my eyes.

The simple logic is that Cameron has multiple competition wins in Big Brother, and Cirie has yet to win a single contest. With the jury phase officially underway, Houseguests would be foolish to miss an opportunity to vote out the biggest competitive threat in the game over her. Presumably, there will be other chances to beat Cirie and vote her out, so I would think she's safe this week.

Big Brother will do its live eviction on CBS on Thursday, October 12, at 9:00 p.m. ET.