Blue Bloods’ Donnie Wahlberg Had A Red-Blooded Reaction To His Wife Jenny McCarthy’s Viral Bikini Car Wash Ad

I’d assume that if you are a regular internet user, you saw Jenny McCarthy teamed up with Carmen Electra for a "wet hot" bikini photoshoot they did in coordination with Kim Kardashian's popular brand SKIMS. The two ‘90s stars are in their fifties now, but both of them still know how to rock a bikini, and in McCarthy's case, how to stun her husband Donnie Wahlberg while doing it. If you missed the initial campaign, here’s the gist:

Alright, you’re all caught up. It wasn’t just fans who saw the popular new SKIMS posts, either. In fact, Jenny McCarthy is married to Blue Bloods actor Donnie Wahlberg. The two have been married since 2014, and he was recently just minding his own business on the treadmill at their home when he saw the ad. The Blue Bloods star shared his “red-blooded” reaction to seeing his wife’s year of the black bikini campaign.

Despite Donnie Wahlberg being known for his dramatic work on Blue Bloods, the video’s pretty funny. In fact, we see the actor’s look of surprise as his wife gets sudsy before he falls off the treadmill. While it’s obviously a planned bit, I’m also pretty impressed that he went through with literally falling off the the exercise machine to sell the joke. Never say he’s a man who doesn’t commit!

McCarthy seemed pretty amused about her partner’s shenanigans, too, commenting underneath with a slew of emojis.

In the caption of the post, he also nodded to his wife’s past as a ‘90s icon with the comment, “Go Jenny! From ‘93 to ‘23! I’d say you 'still got it' but you never lost it, baby!”

McCarthy saw a meteoric rise in the early nineties thanks to an appearance in Playboy in 1993. Later that year she landed the Playmate of the Year laud, which is likely what her husband is alluding to when he specified the year 1993 in his comment. By 1995, she’d parlayed the cover spread into a real entertainment career. She hosted the popular MTV series Singled Out in the mid-nineties. She took roles in movies like Scream 3 and John Tucker Must Die; for a time, she even appeared as a panelist on The View.

Of course, these days she hosts The Masked Singer alongside Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke and the occasional guest host, so she's very much still in the cultural zeitgeist. Her return to her cover girl roots with the SKIMS ad with Baywatch alum and OF star Carmen Electra on served to cement that. Ten points awarded to whatever Hogwarts house Kim Kardashian would belong to.

All in all, it's not so bad still being an icon three decades later, whether you're hopping from New Kids on the Block to a CBS drama or hopping from the pages of Playboy to a Fox reality series.