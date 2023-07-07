Fans Are Throwing Out All The '90s Comments After Carmen Electra And Jenny McCarthy Tried Out The Black Bikini Trend Of The Summer (And They’re Not Wrong)

No need to check your calendar or reach for the TV Guide; we assure you, it is not 1997. Still, fans of the '90s can be forgiven for being confused as they were sent into a delightful frenzy on social media as two iconic bombshells from the era, Carmen Electra and Jenny McCarthy , set the internet ablaze with their latest social media post. In a nod to their Baywatch heyday, as if no time has passed , the duo donned black bikinis, trying out the newest summer trend as they showcased their sizzling chemistry while washing a car. Honestly, fans are not wrong about this one because the two look amazing.

The video, which was posted by both of the stars on Instagram , serves as an endorsement for the popular Kim Kardashian co-founded brand SKIMS , and it has ignited a passionate response from fans who can't contain their excitement. The clip has triggered a wave of comments dripping in '90s nostalgia and memories, reminding everyone just how amazing Carmen Electra and Jenny McCarthy are. Their undeniable charm and magnetic presence continue to captivate audiences, leaving fans wanting more of their daring black bikini throwback. Prepare to be transported back to the golden age of Generation X as you watch the video below:

Despite being half centurions, Electra, 51, and McCarthy, 50, they effortlessly embody the vibrant spirit of a hot girl summer. The campaign enthusiastically celebrates their significant impact on pop culture while being a powerful reminder that their influence endures and their appeal hasn’t skipped a beat. The fans wholeheartedly agreed, with one Instagram user commenting:

Dammmm I thought that was from the 90s, you both still look freaking fabulous.

Another user by the handle delightfully.dawn agreed. According to the fan, they couldn’t get over the fact that the video wasn’t an old ad, remarking:

STOPPPPP I literally thought this was an old ad. Go off queens

Cultural commentator and writer Tiffany Jenkins wanted to know what sorcery was being used to keep the two stars looking so young. The British sociologist hilariously responded to the steamy video:

What is this SORCERY?! Share your magical potions at once!

A user reminisced about the shared history of these two beauties, recalling when Carmen Electra took over as host on the MTV dating game show after Jenny McCarthy's departure to pursue her own television show. The user wrote:

The “Singled Out” reunion. Zero aging has been done by either of you! Both still 10’s!

User Joeypapii says it left him longing for another MTV '90s mainstay, spring break. He commented on Carmen Electra's post:

Feels like mtv spring break all over again

The former Playboy models have a relatively long history of collaborating. They previously worked together on McCarthy's 2005 film Dirty Love, and they even appeared as animated opponents on MTV's Celebrity Deathmatch. It's refreshing to see them in a live-action setting, portraying less adversarial roles in their latest swimsuit advertisement.

Besides their swimwear modeling endeavors for one of the year’s most fashionable celebs , the two A-Listers keep themselves occupied in the entertainment industry. As it enters its tenth season, McCarthy is currently serving as a judge on Fox's popular show, The Masked Singer . Meanwhile, Electra is set to return to another iconic role, although not in her signature red one-piece as Lani McKenzie. Instead, she's venturing into something more family-friendly. The Scary Movie star has been confirmed for another nostalgic trip back to the '90s with the upcoming sequel to Good Burger .

Carmen Electra and Jenny McCarthy, though in their 50s, have maintained their stunning looks. The actresses have experienced a recent surge in interest, particularly Electra, after her appearance in The Last Dance documentary series, increasing searches about her on platforms like PornHub . But, overall, it's delightful to see how they have managed to keep the hearts of '90s fans aflutter with their enduring appeal.