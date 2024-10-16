Blue Bloods' Donnie Wahlberg Shows Off His Wrestling Skills In Fun Final Season Promo, And I Hope The WWE Is Watching

Blue Bloods is preparing to air its final eight episodes on the 2024 TV schedule, and now that CBS’ premiere week is finally upon us, the fact that the end is coming is feeling very real. The network previously released a first look at the final batch of episodes featuring one of the final Reagan family dinners, and now Donnie Wahlberg is getting in on the promo. He's, of course, doing this by showing off his wrestling skills ahead of Season 14’s premiere, and I really hope the WWE is taking notice.

In celebration of Friday’s premiere, Wahlberg took to Instagram to share a fun promo that will definitely help with the emotions everybody is probably feeling. He shared a behind-the-scenes video of him roughing someone up on set with a WWE broadcast sound in the background, and he wrote a caption that exclaimed that Danny Reagan is back this Friday. Despite Danny being a detective, his true calling might have been wrestling, and perhaps the same can be said for Wahlberg based on this A+ video:

Okay, that might be a bit far-fetched, especially since Wahlberg, a self-proclaimed "professional actor, acting like a professional wrestler," was “fighting” with his friend, Jerry Todisco, a professional wrestler and actor. However, there's no denying that the stage fighting going on here was very entertaining.

Honestly, it is pretty impressive to see how well he can act like a professional wrestler. Personally, I'd love to see the WWE call him up one of these days to do a promotional stunt or something to that effect. However, that is only a dream. Regardless of all that though, this is such a fun way to promote Blue Bloods since Danny will be taking down even more bad guys in the final season.

Considering this is the final batch of episodes, the stakes are going to be as high as ever. That also means the bad guys will probably be putting up an even bigger fight, so fans may see some of Danny’s wrestling moves on screen.

Wrestling potential aside, Blue Bloods heading into its final episodes after 14 seasons is going to cause all sorts of emotions. Tom Selleck has been vocal about not wanting the show to end. Plus, there have been reports that Blue Bloods might even stick around, as Donie Wahlberg said "maybe there'll be something else" after the final episodes. Whether or not that will actually happen remains to be seen, but no matter what, these last eight episodes will surely be action-packed and emotional.

Fans will soon see if those wrestling skills will come in handy when Blue Bloods returns this Friday, October 18 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS. All episodes are streaming now with a Paramount+ subscription as well. Overall, there is still quite a lot to look forward to, and even if it is frustrating that Blue Bloods is ending, at least it will get a proper and action-packed goodbye.