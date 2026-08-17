Blue Bloods Showrunner Responded After Bill O'Reilly Called The Spinoff 'Too Woke'

Newsman Bill O’Reilly has set his sights on CBS’s Boston Blue, the spinoff launched last year after Blue Bloods was canceled after 14 successful seasons (you can watch both with a Paramount+ subscription). O’Reilly was a fan of the original show, but is not as keen on the spinoff. In fact, he thinks the new show is “too woke,” while Blue Bloods was more conservative-coded, more akin to the shows he loved growing up, like Leave It to Beaver and Wagon Train. Now, the OG show's EP is weighing in.

Last week, on his YouTube channel, the former Fox News host spoke with Blue Bloods producer and showrunner Kevin Wade, who responded to O’Reilly’s charge. In the segment, before bringing Wade in, O’Reilly discussed his love for Blue Bloods and his seeming disdain for Boston Blue. He says of the original:

I did watch Blue Bloods because of the acting and the traditional way it was presented. Like, I know people who lived in a house like the Blue Bloods crew, and I enjoyed the show.

After playing a clip of Tom Selleck lamenting the cancellation of Blue Bloods (something Selleck has been outspoken about since it happened), O’Reilly welcomed the former showrunner to the show and shared more thoughts about Boston Blue.

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When it comes to the new show starring Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan, O’Reilly thinks it misses the mark because of its “wokeness.” Of Boston Blue, he says:

It's woke. Boston Blue is woke. I mean, they got every ethnicity in the world coming in there. I don't know who's who. I don't know... I can't keep track of where these people are from or what they're doing. Whereas Blue Bloods was Irish Catholic, traditional down the line. So, do you think that the suits in Hollywood said, ‘You know, enough of this traditional stuff? It might be working, but we can do a woke version of this and make just as much money?’

Wade, who had previously explained the reasons he understood to be why Blue Bloods was canceled, mostly having to do with the cost of production of the show, responds to O’Reilly with a little bit of a softer touch, saying of the cancelation:

I don't think there was a political agenda, because although Blue Bloods, I think, was perceived as maybe a right-leaning show. It was certainly about a family of white Roman Catholic Brooklyn cops. Cops and law enforcement in general tend to lean to the right. If we had a little secret sauce, it was that when we built a soapbox for one side, we made sure, or we tried to make sure, to build a soapbox of equal dimensions for the other side of an issue.

Wade adds that in Blue Bloods, they avoided national political issues and kept the focus on what the characters were dealing with in New York City, but that he did get feedback from CBS. Wade says:

Were there initiatives that CBS was doing corporately that we would get nudges in the elbow going, ‘It'd be nice to see that on the show; It'd be nice to see more of this, or more of that, or more of this kind of inclusion, or more of this kind of diversity?' Yes, absolutely, those were notes that I got.

But Wade doesn’t go as far as to agree with O’Reilly that Blue Bloods was canceled because it wasn't "woke" enough, but also doesn’t push back totally against it, either.

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When it comes to Boston Blue, the show shifts the focus away from the Reagan family as a whole and sees Danny working in a new city alongside a new partner, Lena Silver (Sonequa Martin-Green). At the same time, Danny works closely with his cop son, Sean (Mika Amonsen) and gets to know Lena's family as well.

I’m looking forward to Boston Blue kicking off another season on the 2026 TV schedule this fall, and I’ll continue to be bummed we’re not getting new episodes of Blue Bloods.