Blue Bloods Showrunner Responded After Bill O'Reilly Called The Spinoff 'Too Woke'
He doesn’t exactly agree, but he’s got some thoughts.
Newsman Bill O’Reilly has set his sights on CBS’s Boston Blue, the spinoff launched last year after Blue Bloods was canceled after 14 successful seasons (you can watch both with a Paramount+ subscription). O’Reilly was a fan of the original show, but is not as keen on the spinoff. In fact, he thinks the new show is “too woke,” while Blue Bloods was more conservative-coded, more akin to the shows he loved growing up, like Leave It to Beaver and Wagon Train. Now, the OG show's EP is weighing in.
Last week, on his YouTube channel, the former Fox News host spoke with Blue Bloods producer and showrunner Kevin Wade, who responded to O’Reilly’s charge. In the segment, before bringing Wade in, O’Reilly discussed his love for Blue Bloods and his seeming disdain for Boston Blue. He says of the original:
After playing a clip of Tom Selleck lamenting the cancellation of Blue Bloods (something Selleck has been outspoken about since it happened), O’Reilly welcomed the former showrunner to the show and shared more thoughts about Boston Blue.
When it comes to the new show starring Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan, O’Reilly thinks it misses the mark because of its “wokeness.” Of Boston Blue, he says:
Wade, who had previously explained the reasons he understood to be why Blue Bloods was canceled, mostly having to do with the cost of production of the show, responds to O’Reilly with a little bit of a softer touch, saying of the cancelation:
Wade adds that in Blue Bloods, they avoided national political issues and kept the focus on what the characters were dealing with in New York City, but that he did get feedback from CBS. Wade says:
But Wade doesn’t go as far as to agree with O’Reilly that Blue Bloods was canceled because it wasn't "woke" enough, but also doesn’t push back totally against it, either.
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When it comes to Boston Blue, the show shifts the focus away from the Reagan family as a whole and sees Danny working in a new city alongside a new partner, Lena Silver (Sonequa Martin-Green). At the same time, Danny works closely with his cop son, Sean (Mika Amonsen) and gets to know Lena's family as well.
I’m looking forward to Boston Blue kicking off another season on the 2026 TV schedule this fall, and I’ll continue to be bummed we’re not getting new episodes of Blue Bloods.
Hugh Scott is the Syndication Editor for CinemaBlend. Before CinemaBlend, he was the managing editor for Suggest.com and Gossipcop.com, covering celebrity news and debunking false gossip. He has been in the publishing industry for almost two decades, covering pop culture – movies and TV shows, especially – with a keen interest and love for Gen X culture, the older influences on it, and what it has since inspired. He graduated from Boston University with a degree in Political Science but cured himself of the desire to be a politician almost immediately after graduation.
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