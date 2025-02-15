Fire Country Featured Massive Relationship Developments For Multiple Characters This Week, And There's An Underrated One I Want To See More Of
More of this, please!
The alarm for spoilers is going off now! If you haven’t seen Fire Country Season 3, Episode 11, go watch it with a Paramount+ subscription.
The episodes Fire Country has aired on the 2025 TV schedule have had big onward and upward vibes. We saw Gabriela and Manny make up. Jake and Bode handled the issue of Jake hooking up with Gabriela surprisingly well. Eve is starting to heal the wounds between her and her family, and more. However, I think we saw the most positive relationship developments in Episode 11.
Arguably, the biggest relationship developments were:
- Eve and Francine kissed!
- Bode and Audrey kissed!
- Bode, Sharon and Vince are all figuring out how to deal with Walter's diagnosis.
- Jake and Bode decided to become roommates.
However, there was one scene early in the episode that showed the positive trajectory of Audrey and Gabriela’s friendship, and that’s the underrated relationship I want to focus on here.
In Episode 10, the women were paired together for basically the whole runtime, forcing Bode’s ex and his current love interest to actually get to know each other. By the end, they were on pretty good terms, and Gabriela offered to give Audrey swim lessons. Since she almost drowned in the mid-season premiere, this was a kind and necessary gesture. Gabs noted that it was needed since they do water rescue sometimes, and she tacked onto the end of that statement:
While this was considerate, I wasn’t sure if a friendship between these two would be explored more. However, I was proven wrong.
In Episode 11, we got a wholesome scene from them that took place after their swim lessons. As Gabriela mentioned moving into her new place, she insisted that once she was settled, Audrey needed to come over. Then, when Stephanie Arcila’s character told Leven Rambin’s new firefighter she doesn't do much for fun, Audrey said in a playful, yet sincere, manner:
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Fire Country airs on CBS every Friday at 9 p.m. ET. You can then stream new episodes the day after they air with a Paramount+ subscription.
I love seeing these two support each other and not let a man get between their flourishing friendship.
It would have been easy to make Audrey and Gabriela rivals, seeing as they both have romantic feelings for Bode. However, their scene in Episode 11 fully confirmed to me that the probability of that happening is low.
Personally, I don’t really want a love triangle. I think Bode and Gabriela both deserve to move forward and be happy, plus I think Audrey is a great match for Bode. Their kiss at the end of the episode made me giddy, and I’m hopeful Gabs can find someone too.
Overall, I think this friendship is surprising and sweet, and I’m hoping we get to see more of it. There aren’t many women working at Station 42, and it’s always lovely to see them share scenes and support one another. So, let’s get more of Audrey and Gabriela along with our other wholesome connections of both the romantic and platonic type from pairings like Jake and Bode, Eve and Francine, and Bode and Audrey.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
7 Actors I'm Shocked Haven't Appeared In The Star Trek Franchise, And Who They Should Play
Photos Of Taylor Swift Being Accompanied To The Bathroom At The Super Bowl Are Going Viral, And Fans Feel Bad She's Living In A 'Fishbowl'