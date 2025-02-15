Fire Country Featured Massive Relationship Developments For Multiple Characters This Week, And There's An Underrated One I Want To See More Of

The alarm for spoilers is going off now! If you haven’t seen Fire Country Season 3 , Episode 11, go watch it with a Paramount+ subscription .

The episodes Fire Country has aired on the 2025 TV schedule have had big onward and upward vibes. We saw Gabriela and Manny make up . Jake and Bode handled the issue of Jake hooking up with Gabriela surprisingly well. Eve is starting to heal the wounds between her and her family, and more. However, I think we saw the most positive relationship developments in Episode 11.

Arguably, the biggest relationship developments were:

Eve and Francine kissed!

Bode and Audrey kissed!

Bode, Sharon and Vince are all figuring out how to deal with Walter's diagnosis.

Jake and Bode decided to become roommates.

However, there was one scene early in the episode that showed the positive trajectory of Audrey and Gabriela’s friendship, and that’s the underrated relationship I want to focus on here.

In Episode 10, the women were paired together for basically the whole runtime, forcing Bode’s ex and his current love interest to actually get to know each other. By the end, they were on pretty good terms, and Gabriela offered to give Audrey swim lessons. Since she almost drowned in the mid-season premiere, this was a kind and necessary gesture. Gabs noted that it was needed since they do water rescue sometimes, and she tacked onto the end of that statement:

‘Cause I would never leave you hanging in the deep end.

While this was considerate, I wasn’t sure if a friendship between these two would be explored more. However, I was proven wrong.

In Episode 11, we got a wholesome scene from them that took place after their swim lessons. As Gabriela mentioned moving into her new place, she insisted that once she was settled, Audrey needed to come over. Then, when Stephanie Arcila’s character told Leven Rambin’s new firefighter she doesn't do much for fun, Audrey said in a playful, yet sincere, manner:

You gotta work on having fun.

I love seeing these two support each other and not let a man get between their flourishing friendship.

It would have been easy to make Audrey and Gabriela rivals, seeing as they both have romantic feelings for Bode. However, their scene in Episode 11 fully confirmed to me that the probability of that happening is low.

Personally, I don’t really want a love triangle. I think Bode and Gabriela both deserve to move forward and be happy, plus I think Audrey is a great match for Bode. Their kiss at the end of the episode made me giddy, and I’m hopeful Gabs can find someone too.

Overall, I think this friendship is surprising and sweet, and I’m hoping we get to see more of it. There aren’t many women working at Station 42, and it’s always lovely to see them share scenes and support one another. So, let’s get more of Audrey and Gabriela along with our other wholesome connections of both the romantic and platonic type from pairings like Jake and Bode, Eve and Francine, and Bode and Audrey.