Bombshell Report Suggests Vanderpump Rules' Tom Schwartz Was Seen Kissing Another Co-Star Amidst Divorce From Katie Maloney

It was a sad day for fans of Vanderpump Rules – a reality series about workers at Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurants – when it came out in March that its longtime couple Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney were divorcing after nearly three years of marriage and 12 years total of being together. The decision was ultimately Maloney’s, who has only shared so far that she wasn’t feeling fulfilled in the relationship and that they were still living together for a brief time after separating. In a surprising turn of events, though, a bombshell new report suggests that Schwartz is already moving on. Allegedly, he was seen kissing another co-star of his.

A source for US Weekly claims that the tête-à-tête happened sometime during the recent wedding festivities for their other co-stars, Scheana Shay and Brock Davies, in Cancun, Mexico this past week. Several Vanderpump Rules alums were in attendance, including Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Raquel Leviss, James Kennedy, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright. And shocker of all shockers, it was Leviss and Schwartz who supposedly hooked up. The source said,

Apparently there was some heavy drinking involved. They made out.

And they add that those in the know say "more happened." Now, even for Vanderpump Rules, which has weathered a number of cheating scandals over the years, this is a pretty wild suggestion. Or maybe it just feels like a weird pairing to someone like me who’s watched them with other, more headstrong personalities in the last few seasons of their show. But maybe that’s the potential attraction there, eh? Raquel Leviss and Tom Schwartz are both very mild-tempered in comparison to the rest of the cast.

Raquel Leviss remarked back in June that while she was friends with both of them, she and others felt compelled to choose sides in Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney’s divorce proceedings. The situation later forced Maloney herself to deny that there was any pressure going on, but surely, this wedding make-out session wouldn’t be what they meant by taking sides if that was the case anyway – right?

Truth be told, the speculation about a “Tomquel” relationship has been steady since the divorce news broke. The two were supposedly even seen kissing at Coachella in April, but Tom Schwartz later debunked the claim on Twitter, saying that he wasn’t even at the music festival this year. But this new report added to the fact that Katie Maloney was M.I.A. from Scheana Shay’s wedding, isn’t helping tamp out further rumors of romance and future drama.

What is more is that this alleged awkward Vanderpump Rules love triangle is actually more like a square. Just a few months before the divorce was confirmed, Raquel Leviss had broken off her own engagement to co-star James Kennedy after five years of dating. And Kennedy and Tom Schwartz are notoriously good pals themselves on the show.

As of this writing, none of the respective parties in question have either confirmed or denied the report. But they probably wouldn’t be able to say much, given contractual obligations while they are presently filming Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules. Everyone in the cast is returning from last year, save for Lala Kent’s former fiancé Randall Emmett, who she too called things off with last October.

Suffice to say, though, Season 10 should be a doozy if these rumors turn out to be something substantial… Catch up on seasons past of Vanderpump Rules via Peacock Premium and what else is still to come on the 2022 TV schedule!