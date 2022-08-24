Vanderpump Rules Stars Scheana Shay And Brock Davies Share Snaps Of Official Wedding, But Let's Talk About That Afterparty Outfit

The wedding planning stages for Scheana Shay and Brock Davies, a couple on Bravo’s long-running Vanderpump Rules series, had been ongoing for more than a year since their TV engagement. What we knew initially was that it was supposed to be a destination wedding to Bali that was possibly going to be filmed for the show in some capacity. However, plans evidently changed along the way, because the reality stars shared snaps of the official big day, and it was in a different international location altogether. But we need to talk about Shay's afterparty outfit too!

A Look BTS Into Vanderpump Rules Alums' Wedding

First things first, though – the fairytale ceremony, which is technically Scheana Shay’s second to be documented by the Bravo cameras. Instead of traveling as planned to Bali where the two first said “I love you,” their official wedding took place in Cancun, Mexico at the Dreams Natura Resort & Spa on August 23. The first BTS look at them as Mr. and Mrs. is no joke. See below one of the pics from the exclusive People photoshoot of them as a married pair that Shay posted to her Instagram:

A post shared by Scheana (@scheana) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Per People, the newlyweds confirmed that several Vanderpump Rules cast members from now and seasons past (which are streaming via Peacock Premium) were among the guest lists. Namely, Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, and Kristen Doute were there, along with both the Toms, Ariana Madix, James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss. Whether or not Stassi Schroeder was as well – especially after she famously disinvited Scheana Shay and others from her own Italian destination wedding – remains to be seen. Still, check out Shay, Taylor, and Cartwright here:

(Image credit: Scheana Shay Instagram)

While Stassi Schroeder's invite is a mystery for now, we found out a little bit more about Brock Davies’ relationship with his estranged kids from a previous romance and how that tricky dynamic played into the wedding. Specifically, Scheana Shay revealed in July that while they’ve made progress on that front and invited them to the Mexico festivities, the kids were not actually coming. But they hinted that they might just bring the party to them in Australia after the fact. Shay and Davies' own daughter, 16-month-old Summer Moon Honey Davies, filled in as the flower girl:

(Image credit: Scheana Shay Instagram)

Scheana Shay's Afterparty Outfit Makes A Statement

You can’t really every go wrong with a classic, all-white, Cinderella wedding look. But what about the afterparty dress of the bride? Vanderpump Rules’ Scheana Shay posted hers to Instagram Stories, and just, wow. Let’s discuss.

(Image credit: Scheana Shay Instagram)

For starters, the dress itself kinda sorta looks like the bottom half of the actual gown from the ceremony had just been ripped off at the hem. And the TV personality is giving serious G.I. Jane vibes with those wedding boots. I’m all for functional over fashionable any day, but who knew Scheana Shay was? Partying the night away after months of being in hectic planning mode demands a certain level of comfort, I imagine.

About the I do’s, the Vanderpump Rules alums stated to the outlet that Ariana Madix and Raquel Leviss were part of the bridal party, whereas Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval were two of the groomsmen. Meanwhile, their co-star DJ James Kennedy acted as the official DJ during the afterparty. Scheana Shay is over the moon with how it all played out, saying,

Just being able to have our amazing family and friends here is all we need, and just enjoying being in the moment with each other.

The irony here is that while Scheana Shay and Brock Davies are now officially husband and wife, everyone else in their inner circle is officially not. Most of their fellow Bravo castmates’ relationships have in fact come to dramatic ends in recent months.

After notoriously proposing to his girlfriend on the reality series in Season 9 – which in turn led to some drama when Shay and Davies tried to upstage them with their own engagement news – James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss broke up only a few months later. This was preceded by Lala Kent and her fiancé Randall Emmett’s nasty breakup as well. And then, the saddest of them all, Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz are now getting a divorce after barely two years of marriage.

Everyone is returning in Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules, which is currently in the midst of filming. Lisa Vanderpump might want to consider some rebranding here – perhaps Vanderpump Exes Rule? – because that’s what we’re looking at. When we’re not looking sideways at bridal bootwear, that is.