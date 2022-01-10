Britney Spears Gets Cheeky In Brand New Instagram Post

Britney Spears has been enjoying her life post-conservatorship as well as the newfound freedoms that come with her new lifestyle in recent weeks. This includes freedoms like driving, drinking red wine for the first time in over a decade, and maintaining control over what she puts or does not put onto social media . She’s always been a person who is active and generally works hard at maintaining a certain body image and she got a little cheeky with a post over the weekend.

Taking to Instagram with a behind-the-scenes look at her red underwear, the “Hold it Against Me” singer captioned her post “booty time,” also including some red rose emojis. The emojis mimicked the pattern on her underwear choice.

This isn’t the first time that Ms. Spears has bared all on social media, both literally and figuratively. She’s hopped into the bathtub, nude, and shared topless photos to “see” herself “in a lighter way” in recent months, and she’s made it very clear that what we’ve seen is not Photoshop .

She’s also laid bare her feelings and issues she had with her family while the conservatorship was still going on. For example, she’s been open about calling out her family and sharing stories and feelings that haven't always painted them in the best light, including when she revealed the conservatorship was her mother’s idea . This also includes her also saying she had not been allowed to perform new music while still under the conservatorship. This, she had said, is what actually led her to say “fuck you” and take a break from music overall. Spears has not performed since a New Year's Eve appearance in 2018.

These days she’s enjoying a comfortable life at home and enjoying her newfound freedoms as much as she can. She’s also spending a lot of time with her fiancé Sam Asghari, and the two shared a sweet moment for her 40th birthday last month.

All of these choices Ms. Spears has made have only been possible in recent months after the Free Britney movement swelled, bringing new attention to the pop singer's situation. In recent months, Britney Spears' father Jamie Spears stepped down as her conservator and her conservatorship ultimately ended. Spears herself shouted out to the movement with a "Free Britney" shirt and thanked her fans as she was released from the conservatorship, noting:

Good God I love my fans so much it’s crazy!!! I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day !!!! Best day ever!

Now that the conservatorship is done and over, we’ll have to wait and see what else the singer and performer explores next, or if she does eventually decide to get back to music. We'll keep you posted either way.