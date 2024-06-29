‘I Did It!’: Britney Spears Finally Comments On People Asking Her Not To Dance With Knives
Oops, she's dancing again.
There are few accounts on social media that are as worthy of a follow as Britney Spears. The pop queen is seemingly retired from the music industry, but rather than cash in on her Instagram, she's all about vibes and dancing. She even had a phase where she was dancing with knives, but apparently, those days are behind her, as the superstar made note of in her latest post.
As her ex-husband, Sam Asghari, prepares for The Traitors, Britney Spears has her own things going on. The starlet's latest Instagram post noted that she's back to dancing and that she hasn't done so since she went viral for that knife dance:
According to this latest post, Britney Spears hadn't danced in nine months prior to the viral knife dancing video. Before that she was dancing a lot and commemorated her sister Jamie Lynn's elimination from Dancing With The Stars with a routine. She also channeled The Silence Of The Lambs with a wild and memorable dance routine that is, sadly, no longer on her page after being deleted.
For someone who hasn't danced in nine months, Britney Spears hasn't lost a step. The body rolls, the swaying hips, the arm movements – it's all art. These are the same iconic moves that she showed onstage with during her Las Vegas residency, but don't expect her to return to the music industry. These moves are for her and, apparently, the fans who follow her on Instagram:
What's most important about this video, even if it is just a woman dancing in the studio, is that she looks happy. That feels like the most important takeaway as people speculate whether she's going broke or doesn't go out anymore.
Shortly after this video was posted, Britney Spears posted a video of herself on the beach with many horses. This is exactly what I'm talking about when I say her Instagram page is all about vibes because who among us has ever seen a bunch of horses frolicking on a sandy beach? I never imagined it was possible before seeing it on her page.
As with all of her social media posts, there are no guarantees that it will be here in a few days or even the next few hours. This is why it's essential to follow Britney Spears, especially if you already have Instagram. She's still pop royalty, even if she's not in the studio, and her influence on pop culture still continues to this day.
Britney Spears is on Instagram, and her movie Crossroads is now available to stream with a Netflix subscription. I haven't seen the movie since it was in theaters, but perhaps in honor of Spears returning to dancing, it's time for a second viewing.
