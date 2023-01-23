Britney Spears Says She Has To Tone Down The Silliness So People Don’t Say She’s ‘Cray Cray’

Britney Spears hit up Instagram yesterday to drop another dance montage, and while she was there, she made a reflective observation about herself and how other people look at her. The pop star was talking about how she was feeling “kooky and silly” but said she has to tone that part of herself down or other people start talking about how she’s “CRAY CRAY.”

If you follow Spears on social media, you may have noticed she’s been in a contemplative mood since the video of her at the restaurant went viral. First, she posted a reflection on how she always feels like she’s on the defensive with the media and wondered what it would feel like to get the kind of attention that helps you love yourself. Then, she followed up with her latest post about how her behavior, if she doesn’t lessen it, causes other people to make judgments about her. You can read the post below…

It’s hard to imagine there’s a single person in the world, at least outside of politics, that gets more comments about their mental health on a daily basis than Britney Spears does. She used to post innocuous dance videos and get bombarded with feedback about whether she was okay. Later, those comments turned into insane conspiracy theories about her house and whether someone else was controlling her social media accounts. It got so bad she had to turn off the comments.

Then last week, she went out to eat at a restaurant near her home with her husband Sam Asghari. As soon as the two arrived, they were allegedly overwhelmed with pictures and people inside the restaurant used their cameras to record. Later, someone at a table diagonal from the two pulled out their phone and started filming, leaving Spears to cover her face with her menu. She later left, and the headlines that ran around called her “manic” and some implied she handled the incident poorly. I’m not really sure how you’re supposed to handle strangers filming you while you’re trying to eat, but I’m pretty sure I wouldn’t handle it well either.

There was a lot of hope for Britney Spears after her conservatorship ended that she would be able to live a better life filled with more freedom and choices. That has definitely worked to some extent. The pop star got married, released new music and did a ton of things she wasn’t allowed to do under her father. Unfortunately, however, she’s also gotten a ton of backlash about issues with her family, the NSFW content she sometimes posts on social media and more. It’s no wonder all of this has caused her to start changing her behavior and contemplating how others see her.

I can’t speak for everyone else, but I’d rather see Britney Spears be herself. If that involves some silliness, all the better. She’s at her best when she’s authentic, and that’s what her true fans want to see, regardless of what the haters might say.