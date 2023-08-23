Octavia Spencer Is Going Viral For A Comment She Made When Britney Spears Got Engaged And Another When She And Sam Asghari Split

Last week it was announced that Britney Spears and husband Sam Asghari were getting a divorce after a little over a year of marriage. Several reports around the reason for their split have been swirling, and many rumors about Asghari’s intentions have come out since the break up. Many fans are protective over Britney Spears, as the singer only just recently was rid of her decades long conservatorship. One of these fans that has advocated for the “Toxic” singer’s autonomy is Hidden Figures actress Octavia Spencer, who’s comments on the situation have gone viral.

When Spears and Asghari announced their engagement in 2021, many fans were suspicious of the model, due to many people in the pop star’s life trying to control her and her assets over the years. Documentaries like Britney v. Spears, which is available with a Hulu subscription, made fans even more protective over the star, especially as it showed how close Asghari was to the controversial situation. Spencer seemed to have her own suspicions, as she commented some pretty sound advice on Spears’ Instagram post announcing the engagement. She said:

Make him sign a prenup

Many found this hilarious, because she was seemingly saying what everyone was thinking, and the Oscar winner’s investment in the Circus artist’s relationship was surprising. Spears seemingly followed the advice, as Asghari did sign an iron-clad prenuptial agreement before marrying the singer last year. In theory, this should protect the singer from having to pay out big money to Asghari. However, recent reports suggest that he is trying to get the prenup renegotiated in the wake of their split. These reports also have alleged that the model has threatened to reveal some “embarrassing” information about Spears if the contract isn’t adjusted. Once again, Spencer was having none of it, commenting yet again:

Extortion is illegal

Ma for the win. If the rumors are true, and Asghari is threatening to share information, this is considered to be a crime, and blackmail (or extortion) is not permissible under the law. These early reports are currently just speculation, but all signs point to a messy uncoupling between these two, considering violence and cheating are rumored to be involved. Britney Spears has already been through a ton, so the last thing she needs is someone else in her life using her for her estate. Luckily, Spears has Spencer giving fantastic advice as she navigates her divorce. You can see an Instagram post showing The Help star’s comments below:

All of this is coming out as the release of Spears’ tell-all memoir titled The Woman in Me approaches. Asghari has been publicly supportive of the book prior to their break up, however it is unclear if details will be changed in the wake of the singer’s evolved relationship status. It seems like Spears can’t escape the never-ending drama in her life. Thankfully, she still has a passionate group of fans supporting her through it all, including other celebs like Octavia Spencer. Hopefully one day the “Piece of Me” singer finds the peace she deserves.

This is an ongoing story that we will continue to follow, and how much of the court proceedings will be made public. In the meantime, fans can preorder The Woman in Me now on Amazon. The memoir is set to give insight into Britney Spears’ side of her infamous conservatorship and rise to fame, so it will be a must have for anyone who is a fan of the pop princess.