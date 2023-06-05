Britney Spears Shares Her New Look For Hitting The Gym: A Dress And High Heels

Britney Spears is well-known for showing off some unique looks on Instagram. Lately she’s been getting into the summer spirit by mix-and-matching crop-tops and bikini bottoms and jumping on the pink trend (while throwing shade at Barbie ). Her dog also seems to be the beneficiary of her fashion aspirations, as she recently said she dropped four figures on some suspenders and booty shorts for the pup . Even knowing that, her latest move might be the most unconventional yet, as she donned a dress and high heels for a trip to the gym.

Comfort is key when headed for a workout, but usually that means finding clothing that allows you to move freely. For Britney Spears, that meant feeling fabulous, and she showed off a skimpy orange minidress and high-heeled boots as she prepared to get some cardio in. Check out her video below:

It turns out she was inspired by a fellow social media user, who the “I’m a Slave 4 U” singer said she saw wearing formalwear on the treadmill, and she wanted to give it a try.

Also, despite lots of rumors and speculation about “bad omens” in Britney Spears’ marriage to Sam Asghari, the pop sensation’s followers also got a glimpse of her “hot crazy husband,” flexing his biceps in the background of her video. He seemed unbothered by her unusual choice of gym attire, as his wife further explained her reasoning:

So, I’ve never been to the gym in high heels, so I decided to wear high heels because I saw a girl on Instagram one time, and she basically wore a formal dress on the treadmill with high heels. So, considering I’ve always had a trainer tell me what to do in the gym, I decided… to wear a dress to the gym to see what it feels like, and I really like it.

Freedom is so important for post-conservatorship Britney Spears, and it appears her desire to get dressed up in heels for the workout was at least partially motivated by having previously always been told what to do — and possibly even what she could or could not wear — by a trainer.

While I would personally not be comfortable in such an outfit at the gym, I fully support Britney Spears’ show of rebellion against what is considered to be acceptable activewear. With the singer saying she really likes it, I have to wonder if that kind of outfit will become a more regular occurrence as she exercises with her husband. I mean, whatever motivates you to get to the gym, right?

It’s good to see Britney Spears taking care of herself, especially with the ever-present drama in her life. She recently had to make a big decision regarding custody of her sons Sean Preston ,17, and Jayden James, 16, who plan to move to Hawaii .