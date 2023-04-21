Britney Spears Threw Some Shade At Barbie As She Rocked Her Own Pink Dress

With Barbie coming to theaters this July , the favorite childhood toy is definitely having a moment in the pop culture space. Fans are rushing to shop the hottest Barbiecore looks after celebrities including Megan Fox have been seen looking pretty in pink . When it comes to icons, Margot Robbie may be portraying Barbie on the big screen, but Britney Spears is never to be outdone. The “Toxic” singer threw some shade at the idealized character while rocking her own Barbiecore look, in a long-sleeved pink minidress and knee-high white boots.

Britney Spears is known for showing off her different outfits, often spinning and dancing in her social media posts. Perhaps she’s looking forward to seeing Barbie this summer too, as she’s been manifesting those warm weather vibes with her photos featuring crop tops and colorful bikinis . Or maybe not, as she name-dropped the classic doll in a sassy caption accompanying a couple of pics she shared on Instagram :

The “Oops!... I Did It Again” artist would certainly have trouble convincing me that she’s not that innocent, as Britney Spears smiled sweetly in her Barbiecore look, complete with white boots, as she posed in a beautifully manicured yard. That caption, though, screams, “It’s Britney, bitch”:

Barbie my ass 💋💋🌷🎀 !!!

I will say, it would be pretty damn impossible to cram Barbie’s feet into those knee-high boots, so score one for Brit Brit.

Britney Spears’ followers know that she tends to repeat outfits, and she actually showed off the same dress a week ago. In that post , she wore sunglasses as she adjusted the short dress’ long sleeves, spinning to show off the complete look. In that case she seemed to be embracing the Barbiecore look, as she declared herself “PRETTY IN PINK”:

She’s not the only one who's loving the Barbie hue lately. Florence Pugh rocked another pink look just weeks after she “freed the nipple” in a see-through Valentino . (Coincidentally, Barbie actor Simu Liu — who plays one of many Kens — amusingly promoted the “free the nipple” movement by sharing a screenshot of his character's peek-a-boo moment in a low-cut tank top.)

Britney Spears’ take on Barbiecore comes as the pop princess has apparently finished writing her “brutally honest” memoir , which will reportedly delve into her breakup with Justin Timberlake, her 13-year conservatorship and even her marriage to Sam Asghari. There’s no doubt fans will want to hear what she has to say about all three subjects, especially with the public’s current focus on her and her husband's wedding ring situation , after Spears and Asghari were both pictured without the important pieces of jewelry.