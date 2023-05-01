Britney Spears Bought Booty Shorts For Her Dog, And They Were Outrageously Expensive

Britney Spears hits up Instagram on the regular to show off her fabulous outfits, but apparently, the clothes she’s rocking have nothing on what her dogs get to wear. The songstress jumped on social yesterday to drop a video dancing with her dog, and in the caption, she talked about some recent purchases she’s made for her four-legged friend. Let the record show these dogs dress well, at least when they wear clothes.

According to Britney Spears, she recently made three purchases for one of her dogs named Sara Beth. She got her a doggie backpack from Louis Vuitton, linen suspenders and khaki booty shorts. It is an absolute crime Spears didn’t post any adorable photos of the chic ensemble, but fingers crossed we get them at some point. You can check out the full caption from her post below…

Sara Beth is at her show at the moment … my dogs have more clothes than I do !!! spoiled 🙈 !!! I bought a miniature Louis V doggie backpack for Sara so when she does her shows she has her mineral tube with her … 1200 dollars for that little baby … then linen suspenders … I swear to god I was shocked when I saw it too !!! White suspenders and khaki mini shorts for her booty … That was 2000 for a piece of cloth 🙄🙄🙄 Daisy needs grooming twice a week but she got dirty yesterday … Pssss I had to dance in my boots 😒😒😒

Now, if you set aside the fabulousness for a second, it’s worth pointing out the price tag on the items is getting some pushback on social media and understandably so. This post seems to imply the pop star spent $3200 on three items of clothing for her dog, and in a vacuum, that’s an outrageous amount of money to spend on dog clothes. Also, however, Britney Spears doesn't live in a vacuum. She’s one of the most successful pop stars of all-time, and if she wants to spoil her dogs to this level, I’m all for it. I’d just kindly ask she please post a picture at some point so we can all enjoy it.

Fortunately, while there weren’t any pictures or videos of the dog clothing itself, Spears did drop a fun video dancing with Sara Beth to “I’m On Fire.” The post is a ton of fun and not surprisingly, has been liked more than 100,000 times. You can check it out below…

The thing I love about Britney Spears is how she’s just authentically herself, which is a mix of very relatable and completely unrelatable. Sometimes she just wants to get her car and drive to Jack In The Box. Sometimes she just wants to go on vacation. Sometimes she wants to make a bunch of dance videos and edit them herself, and sometimes she wants to spend more than most people do in a month on clothes for one of her dogs. She’s just out there living her life, and if she wants to spoil her dog, she's going to do it. So, while we might all pick up a fun little chew toy for our pups on the way home, she's a little more over the top and has unlimited resources, which is why her dog gets white linen suspenders.

There's no word on how Sara Beth felt about her fabulous new outfit. It's unclear if she's one of those dogs who likes wearing clothes or begrudgingly tolerates it, but given I can't get enough of this, if we ever find out, I will for sure bring you an update.