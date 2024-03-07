‘The Internet Really Loved Him Recently’: Call Her Daddy Host Nods At Drake’s Alleged Nude Photo Leak While Asking Camila Cabello About Vacationing With The Rapper

Following Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes were seen kissing and making up at Coachella last year before calling it quits again , the singer and Trolls Band Together cast member is in her single era. After photos of Cabello with Drake previously caused a stir online back in December, Cabello cleared them up on the Call Her Daddy podcast amidst the host doing a clever nod to the rapper’s alleged nude photo leak.

When Cabello drank wine and spilled the tea with host Alexandra Cooper on a recent episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast , the host asked the singer point blank about her time hanging out with Drake a few months back. While giving Cabello the space to share why she was jet skiing with the rapper in Turks and Caicos, Cooper nodded to Drake recently going viral for alleged leaks by saying “the internet really loved him recently.” Cabello laughed off the joke, saying back “I don’t know what you’re talking about.”

Then, when Cabello was probed about whether the two artists ever had a “thing,” here’s what she had to say:

First of all, we did not go on vacation. This was like a homey friend's trip. OK, so let me break this down. So basically, Drake, I love him, love him as an artist. He’s the best. Who’s the goat? I love him so much and I really listened to him a lot during my writing process, during my album, and I really felt like he would like my album. And so, I DMed him and I was like, you know what? I'm just going to put it out there. We gotta make shit happen. So I DMed him and I was like I would love to play you my album. I honestly feel like you would really love it because I listen to him a lot and I really do feel like musically in a lot of ways we like the same things. So, we hung out. I played him my album. He loved it and I thought that he would. It was also such a surreal moment for me to like to play Drake my songs and like, dude, you know, that's another one of those things that you're just like, wow, I would have never expected that this would happen.

There you have it! All cleared up. Drake, who was recently reimagined by AI into a Disney character , is a musical hero of Camila Cabello’s and while she was making her new album she decided to hit him up to show him what she had been working on. As it turns out, he had positive feedback for the singer, and they decided to mix in some fun in between talking shop. Honestly though, what is Camila Cabello’s life? The fact that she got to casually DM one of the biggest rappers of our time and it ended in some fun vacation time is rather wild!

Along with Cabello working on a new album, she was recently one of the voice actors in Trolls Band Together, which may or may not be the best Trolls movie yet , based on who you ask. She also went to Sundance in January for her role in the biopic, Rob Peace.