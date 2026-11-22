I Never Knew Patrick Stewart Called Up Kyle MacLachlan For Advice Before Joining Star Trek
The actor shared a little about their conversation.
The late Patrick Stewart was best known for his work in Star Trek, as he became synonymous with the role of Captain Jean-Luc Picard. With that, it's funny to think that the beloved star ever had reservations about joining the iconic sci franchise. Now, his friend and actor Kyle MacLachlan is opening up about that apprehension, and I can't believe I never knew Stewart rang him up shortly before he committed to The Next Generation.
MacLachlan caught up with SFX Magazine on CinemaBlend recently as part of a cover story publishes shortly before Stewart's death. The Twin Peaks star talked about his long-running friendship with Stewart over the decades. Said relationship began when they worked together on the original film adaptation of Dune. A few years later, Stewart would be in the position to take on the role of Picard, and he had questions for MacLachlan before committing:
Based on those comments, it seemed Patrick Stewart had some concerns about committing to a TV series, which could potentially air for a while and prevent him from taking on other roles as an actor. He probably had a lot on his mind, as MacLachlan said, wondering if the benefit of joining Trek would outweigh the missed opportunities elsewhere.
I've written a lot in recent weeks about how Stewart rose to prominence due to being cast in The Next Generation. However, he had to put in the work to solidify his role as one of Star Trek's best characters. As Kyle MacLachlan added, though, Stewart's fears were unfounded, as he crushed it in the job and went on to be known for other roles as well:
That tapestry of work will extend to the end of the 2026 movie schedule, as the late Stewart will appear as Professor Charles Xavier in Avengers: Doomsday later this year. Stewart reportedly told co-stars backstage that it would be his final acting performance, marking his retirement. Stewart would refute those claims months later, saying that he considered acting to be something he would do his entire life.
Knowing that, and seeing that he truly was passionate about his acting career, gives me an immense amount of respect for Patrick Stewart. He worked because he loved the job, but I'd like to think he had a good deal of respect for his fans as well. Surely, between Marvel and Trek, he could've retired more than a decade ago, but he kept at it!
The late A Christmas Carol star's commitment to his craft is a big reason why so many fellow stars have been paying tribute to him since his passing. It's clear he was a beloved figure in Hollywood, and the world is just a little darker now that he's gone.
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I'm thankful for Kyle MacLachlan being bullish on Patrick Stewart joining Star Trek: The Next Generation. Had he not been, who knows if Stewart would've taken the job. Fortunately, the Fallout actor felt good about his former co-star taking on the role, and the rest is history.
Watch Patrick Stewart in TNG by picking up a Paramount+ subscription and revisiting some of his best episodes. There are quite a few to get through, and as someone who recently started rewatching the series, I know that from experience.
Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.
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