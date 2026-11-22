The late Patrick Stewart was best known for his work in Star Trek, as he became synonymous with the role of Captain Jean-Luc Picard. With that, it's funny to think that the beloved star ever had reservations about joining the iconic sci franchise. Now, his friend and actor Kyle MacLachlan is opening up about that apprehension, and I can't believe I never knew Stewart rang him up shortly before he committed to The Next Generation.

MacLachlan caught up with SFX Magazine on CinemaBlend recently as part of a cover story publishes shortly before Stewart's death. The Twin Peaks star talked about his long-running friendship with Stewart over the decades. Said relationship began when they worked together on the original film adaptation of Dune. A few years later, Stewart would be in the position to take on the role of Picard, and he had questions for MacLachlan before committing:

He was about to embark on this huge experience and recognized that it could potentially be both a huge benefit and that it could come with certain... restrictions isn’t the right word, but I guess he was weighing it all up.

Based on those comments, it seemed Patrick Stewart had some concerns about committing to a TV series, which could potentially air for a while and prevent him from taking on other roles as an actor. He probably had a lot on his mind, as MacLachlan said, wondering if the benefit of joining Trek would outweigh the missed opportunities elsewhere.

Latest Videos From Cinemablend Watch full video here:

I've written a lot in recent weeks about how Stewart rose to prominence due to being cast in The Next Generation. However, he had to put in the work to solidify his role as one of Star Trek's best characters. As Kyle MacLachlan added, though, Stewart's fears were unfounded, as he crushed it in the job and went on to be known for other roles as well:

I thought he would be spectacular in it. He’s such a strong actor, and he’s done so many different things that he would be able to fit it into his wonderful career. It wouldn’t be the only thing that he was known for, but part of a much larger tapestry.

That tapestry of work will extend to the end of the 2026 movie schedule, as the late Stewart will appear as Professor Charles Xavier in Avengers: Doomsday later this year. Stewart reportedly told co-stars backstage that it would be his final acting performance, marking his retirement. Stewart would refute those claims months later, saying that he considered acting to be something he would do his entire life.

Knowing that, and seeing that he truly was passionate about his acting career, gives me an immense amount of respect for Patrick Stewart. He worked because he loved the job, but I'd like to think he had a good deal of respect for his fans as well. Surely, between Marvel and Trek, he could've retired more than a decade ago, but he kept at it!

The late A Christmas Carol star's commitment to his craft is a big reason why so many fellow stars have been paying tribute to him since his passing. It's clear he was a beloved figure in Hollywood, and the world is just a little darker now that he's gone.

Sign up to the SFX Newsletter Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I'm thankful for Kyle MacLachlan being bullish on Patrick Stewart joining Star Trek: The Next Generation. Had he not been, who knows if Stewart would've taken the job. Fortunately, the Fallout actor felt good about his former co-star taking on the role, and the rest is history.

Watch Patrick Stewart in TNG by picking up a Paramount+ subscription and revisiting some of his best episodes. There are quite a few to get through, and as someone who recently started rewatching the series, I know that from experience.