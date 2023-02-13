Candace Cameron Bure Says ‘Cancel Culture Is Real,’ But Talks About What Keeps Her Going After GAF Backlash

Candace Cameron Bure has shouldered her share of criticism over the past year. Not only was she called out for being the “rudest celebrity” by JoJo Siwa, but she faced loads of backlash for a comment she made regarding keeping “traditional marriage” at the forefront of the movies on Great American Family. The Full House alum has remained strong in her faith through it all, but that doesn’t mean it’s been easy. Bure opened up on a recent podcast about the bravery it takes to do that in today’s world and acknowledged that “cancel culture is real.”

“Going against the grain” in Hollywood when it comes to her faith is not a new concept for Candace Cameron Bure, and during an interview on the Unapologetic with Julia Jeffress Sadler (opens in new tab) podcast, she offered some words of encouragement for others who may be facing adversity for their beliefs. In her words:

Cancel culture is real and it’s difficult. And it’s hard but listen, I just want to encourage you that you are not the only one and there are lots of us and we are always stronger together. And you have to find your community and know the word of God.

Candace Cameron Bure hasn’t spoken about the backlash — other than the initial statement she released, in which she expressed her love for people of every “race, creed, sexuality, or political party” — and has continued to celebrate Great American Family’s growth . But her opinion about cancel culture being real and “difficult” makes it sound like some of the negativity may have indeed gotten to her.

However, her advice to others was to find a community to lean on during tough times, and she said finds her own strength in being able to back up her words with action. Candace Cameron Bure continued:

I think my biggest encouragement is there’s such a difference in the way when it’s spoken, when you’re leading your own actions, you’re not just talking the talk but you yourself have to walk the walk, and when the truth comes with love and kindness and respect, it goes a whole lot further.

The brouhaha surrounding Candace Cameron Bure started when the actress was questioned by the Wall Street Journal about GAF possibly following Hallmark’s lead in featuring holiday programming with LGBTQ+ stories. Bure, one of several actors who had left Hallmark for Great American Family , responded that, “I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core.”

The quote caused an uproar, to say the least. Celebrities including Holly Robinson Peete and Hilarie Burton called Candace Cameron Bure a “bigot,” GLAAD issued a response , and even Bure’s Full House co-star Jodie Sweetin seemed to publicly oppose her TV sister’s statement. In fact, the supposed rift between the two actresses may have resulted in Bure unfollowing Sweetin on social media — an interesting development, given that they’re scheduled to appear together at 90s Con in March.