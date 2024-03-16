'My Heart Is Broken': Cara Delevingne Confirmed Blaze That Destroyed Her Home Took Everything, But The Firefighters Saved Her Cats

A tragic turn of events has sadly befallen actress and model Cara Delevingne. It was reported at the end of this past week that a home that the British star owned in Los Angeles had been destroyed in a serious fire. Thanks to the efforts of numerous firefighters, the blaze was eventually put out. However, the damage has now been done. Now, Delevingne herself is speaking out about the situation. Though she candidly said that “my heart is broken,” she also expressed gratitude for what she still has at the moment, including her cats, which were saved.

What Cara Delevingne Said About The Fire At Her House

The 31-year-old A-lister’s residence was located in Studio City, and the fire that engulfed it began around the early hours of the morning on Friday, March 16. According to CNN , firefighters arrived around 4 a.m. PT. It ultimately took a total of 94 people to put out the fire over the course of two hours. Following the ordeal, the Life in a Year star took to her Instagram stories to share a few messages. In one post she thanked the people who fought to contain the blaze. You can see exactly what she said in the post that follows:

(Image credit: Instagram)

CNN reports that firefighters initially spotted major flames that were at the back of the house, which eventually spread to the attic. When the blaze was ultimately put out, the roof had fallen in on the property. What Cara Delevingne seemed particularly concerned about, though, was the well-being of her two cats, which she assumed had died amid the situation. However, she happily posted that the two kitties had been saved:

(Image credit: Instagram)

The American Horror Story Season 12 cast member also shared another image of the pair of felines. In doing so, she shared a somewhat more somber message that summed up her feelings over the loss of her home, which she purchased in 2019. She also made an appeal to her social media followers that’s more than understandable:

(Image credit: Instagram)

She’s never been one to hold back from being candid and showing her emotions. That’s not limited to talking about coming out or the “reality check” she experienced in 2022. (The latter came after she was involved in a scary paparazzi scuffle with Margot Robbie , which resulted in a photog breaking their arm .) It goes without saying that this latest situation is very unfortunate, though it’s comforting to know that the star and her cats are fine and that she’s seemingly choosing to be grateful at this moment in time.

Cara Delevingne’s Parents Also Spoke Out On The Fire

The Only Murders in the Building alum has been performing in a London West End production of Cabaret as of late. Her parents, Pandora and Charles, attended a performance this past week and, sometime after, they answered questions about the fire. Her dad attributed the cause of the fire to an electrical issue, as he said “something fell on a powerline” due to high winds in California. Per The Sun UK , he also said that Cara is “devastated” by what’s happened. It should be noted that the LAFD hasn’t released an official cause, as of this writing.

Pandora Stevens, who was concerned by that 2022 paparazzi situation , added to those sentiments, saying that her daughter “had everything in her house, her whole life.” She then added that the Suicide Squad alum “built it, she made it. She has everything in it.”

In the aftermath of the blaze, one person who was inside the abode was treated for smoke inhalation. Also, one firefighter was taken to the hospital and was reported to be in fair condition. As sad as the situation is, it’s comforting that no one seems to have been seriously injured, including the cats. Whether Cara Delevingne continues to provide updates remains to be seen, though one would think that she’s just focusing on next steps. Let’s all wish her well in the aftermath of this situation.