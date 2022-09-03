Chicago P.D.'s Marina Squerciati Explains The Health Crisis That Nearly Kept Her From Her Life-Changing Audition
Marina Squerciati turned a health crisis into a funny story about how she could have missed a big shot as an actress.
Marina Squerciati has become a staple of one of the most successful franchises on television, as she approaches her tenth season on NBC's Chicago P.D. Her character has been through the wringer more than once over the past decade, and just the past few years alone have seen her recover from a deep loss, take in a young girl, and build an unconventional family unit (with some ups and downs) while still remaining in the Intelligence Unit. As it turns out, however, Squerciati might never have made it to One Chicago if a certain health crisis had kept her from the audition that changed her life.
The actress' time in the Chicago area actually started much earlier than when she won the part of Kim Burgess on Chicago P.D., as she attended Northwestern University for Theater, but it wasn't all fun and games, as she shared with Will & Grace's Sean Hayes and Dr. Priyanka Wali on an episode of their HypochondriActor podcast (opens in new tab). When she was a student at Northwestern, she became so incredibly sick with such a high fever that she had to go to the hospital, and her mom was even called in.
It turned out that she had pneumonia in both lungs... but that was only the beginning of the chain of events that could have changed the course of her entire career. Although she was diagnosed with pneumonia, the doctors thought she might have meningitis since she was a college student. The doctors wanted to rule out meningitis, and the process didn't go as smoothly as it might have with Dr. Will Halstead in action on Chicago Med. She explained:
It was a kind gesture of Marina Squerciati to not want the intern to get into any trouble for trying to pull off the spinal tap multiple times, but it's possible that she'd do things differently a second time around, knowing what she learned after her first experience went from bad to worse. She continued:
Apparently, you shouldn't tempt fate in a hospital by joking about what might go wrong when an intern is taking a "battering ram" to your spinal column! Marina Squerciati managed to avoid getting a headache from her pneumonia, only to be hit so hard with one when she tried to sit up that she passed out from the pain. "Famous last words" indeed!
Now, being in so much pain from simply trying to sit up would be bad enough under any circumstances, but the timing evidently couldn't have been worse for the then-Northwestern student. Her next problem was one that podcast co-host Sean Hayes could relate to. She explained:
Talk about a real-life plot twist, with her mom getting a hospital tray as a solution to the problem! Unfortunately for Squerciati, the timing of the all-important audition that could give her a leg up in the competitive world of acting meant that she'd either have to somehow pull it off while in serious pain, or just pass on it altogether. And somehow, a hospital tray was the solution. She explained:
Marina Squerciati had the co-hosts in stitches while telling her story, so she has clearly found the humor in it all these years later, but sashaying her way to such an important audition with her head on a tray held by her mom wasn't exactly ideal. With only four slots available as a female Theater student and the actress unable to even walk normally, the odds weren't in her favor. So, how did she hold herself together long enough to try? She shared:
Forget a trip to New York – I'd say that Marina Squerciati deserves a medal for remembering a monologue while in that state, let alone managing to deliver it! But how good of a job did she do, in light of all of her pain from the spinal tap and her mom waiting with a tray? Well, her long list of TV credits going back to 2009 should be answer enough, but she finished her story like this:
I would think that one of the hardest things about being an actor would be pushing through that much pain to chase your dream, so kudos to Marina Squerciati for not only making the audition, but evidently nailing it so well that she ultimately went on to appear in shows like The Good Wife, Blue Bloods, and Gossip Girl before landing the role of Kim Burgess that brought her to NBC full-time in 2014.
Now, with Season 10 of Chicago P.D. just weeks away from premiering and a long list of guest appearances on Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and even the short-lived Chicago Justice, Squerciati has appeared in well over 200 episodes of One Chicago action. She was also one of the P.D. stars who appeared in the 2015 crossover with Law & Order: SVU. Making that Northwestern audition definitely paid off!
See Marina Squerciati back in action when Chicago P.D. returns for its tenth season on Wednesday, September 21 at 10 p.m. ET in the 2022 TV premiere schedule. The show is going through some big changes early on, as Jesse Lee Soffer is departing after nine full seasons as Detective Jay Halstead. If you want to revisit Season 9 before the new episodes begin airing, you can do so streaming with a Peacock subscription. You can also hear more about her experience with the full HypochondriActor (opens in new tab) episode.
