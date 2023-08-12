Chris Pratt Speaks Out After Parks And Rec Alums Took To The Picket Lines With Lil’ Sebastian

The Hollywood strikes have sparked some surprise reunions for the cast of beloved TV shows. Fans have gotten the chance to see ensembles of This is Us, Scandal and Shameless come together on the picket lines. And another happened just this past week, as the stars of Parks and Recreation got together to support the SAG-AFTRA strike. And on top of that, Parks and Rec icon Lil' Sebastian was on the line with them. However, one notable castmate was missing from the affair: Chris Pratt. After the photos of his co'stars' run-in popped up online, Pratt spoke out.

Aubrey Plaza, Nick Offerman and Adam Scott were just a few of the notable Parks and Rec stars. However, plenty of fans were sure to notice that Chris Pratt -- who played the role of Andy Dwyer for seven seasons -- was absent. The A-lister later took to his Instagram to express his support for the union as well as his former co-stars. He also shared a few of the photos that have been making the rounds across the web, with one in particularly highlighting the adorable Lil' Sebastian. Check out Pratt's post below:

It looks like Chris Pratt wanted to shout out his castmates as they walked the picket lines on behalf of the SAG-AFTRA strike. Of course, it's particularly difficult not to make note of the miniature horse that's standing alongside the slew of stars. Lil' Sebastian was a recurring character during the show's third season. A beloved celebrity within the fictional Pawnee, Indiana, he passed away in an episode bearing his name, during which the Parks department holds a memorial service for him. Considering all of that, it's probably a safe bet that fans were delighted by the recent strike photos.

Chris Pratt didn't give a reasons for his absence from the Hollywood picket line. It's also worth mentioning that he wasn't the only series alum not to make the reunion, as Aziz Ansari, Amy Poehler, and Rashida Jones weren’t present, either. Ironically though, Poehler and Jones recently made waves with a viral TikTok reunion (that wasn't related to the strikes).

The SAG strike isn't the first time Parks and Rec stars have reunited since the Emmy-nominated comedy ended its six-season run in 2015. The cast has remained tight-knit over the years. They came together during the pandemic for a one-off charity reunion special filled with multiple cameos from beloved actors and their characters. On occasion, they've also reunited for personal hangouts amongst themselves, which they sometimes gush about on social media.

Chris Pratt’s support of his former castmates indicates the love and respect he still has for the folks who starred alongside him on the NBC mockumentary series. The show itself is also very special for him, because it gave him his breakthrough role as an actor. It remains unclear as to whether Pratt may walk the picket line himself at some point, but what seems apparent at this point is that he wants studio deals for his fellow actors and himself.

